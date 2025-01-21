Amber Chia dishes on her recent modelling gig with son, plans for this CNY

IT is hard to not think of Amber Chia when one mentions the modelling industry in Malaysia. Since winning Guess’s Timeless Beauty International Model Search in 2004, the 43-year-old has been among the country’s top models. From being the face of Victoria Beckham’s fashion collection to gracing the covers of over 200 magazines, Chia has conquered the fashion world for over 25 years. The Perak native’s prominent mantle was further solidified when she founded her modelling school Amber Chia Academy in 2010, paving the way for new and aspiring models. But who knew, her son Ashton Wong would eventually catch the bug for modelling. The 14-year-old recently modelled for Maglifestyle’s Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign along with Chia. The pair showcased the local boutique’s CNY mother and son collection, spotting various striking outfits from the festive collection. Speaking exclusively to theSun, Chia spoke about the experience working with her son, his recent modelling aspirations and her plans for CNY.

How did the collaboration first come about? I have been working with MagLifestyle founders Wong Shiau Lee and Wong Yen Lee for over 10 years, shooting their campaigns and wearing their collections. This year, they offered a different opportunity, allowing my son and I to shoot the CNY campaign. It was our first time working together. I love the photos. When I see the photos, I feel very proud of my son. I am a proud mummy. The photos really reflect the love between a mother and son. I have to thank Shiau Lee and Yen Lee for making this happen. I look forward to more collaborations such as this in the future. What were some things you learned about Ashton during this collaboration? He is growing up too fast. I realised he has been growing up faster than expected. That is why I hope to spend more quality time with him before he matures. But, we are really good partners. I noticed he has my genes, being able to do the things I did when I first entered the modelling world. He reminded me so much of my younger self.

Is he keen on pursuing modelling further? When he was younger, he showed interest in modelling. But, there was a point when he did not like it. He told me he had wanted to focus on his studies. Now, his interest has reemerged. He is keen on returning to the modelling world. That is why I brought him back. He currently likes it. I hope he will continue to like it because passion is important in the entertainment world. If not, you would not be able to survive. So, I am not sure how long his passion will remain. But I will continue to support his endeavours regardless of the industry he is in. Do you hope for him to follow in your footsteps? Of course! If he enjoys the modelling world, it would be easy for me to rope him in. I have been in the industry for 25 years. It will be easy for me to guide him. But if he does not want to, it is still okay. I would still support whatever he hopes to do.

What are some of his other interests? Aside from modelling, he likes music and performing. Regardless, I would support whatever he does. He has taught me so much. He has shown different interests and personalities at the different stages of his life. CNY is around the corner. How are you celebrating this year? Every year is the same. CNY for me is about family as I would gather to meet my loved ones. This is what my parents and grandparents taught me. So, this CNY, I will be spending time with family and friends.

What is your favourite aspect of the celebration? My favourite would be the family get-togethers and reunion dinners. This is because I only get to meet some of them once a year. It is very hard for my family to get together. I have six siblings and they are all married. They all have their own family. They are all usually so busy. Plus, some of them are in East Malaysia. The only time we can get together is during CNY for our reunion dinner. Do you have a favourite CNY dish? Anything my mum cooks. She only cooks once a year. Whenever we get together for CNY, she would cook something from my childhood. Something that we all miss. It could be as simple as pineapple fish or the special soup that she would serve us when we were kids. Hence, I always look forward to seeing her cook in the kitchen. What are some things you would like to achieve this year? I hope to travel more and spend more time with my loved ones. For one, I hope to spend more time with my son. He is growing up too fast. I hope to spend more time with him before he goes to university when I still can. My parents as well. They are no longer young. I want to take them to the places they would like to visit before it is too late. For my companies, I have new KPIs. I have new things I would like to achieve for my business.