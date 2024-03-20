Making dreams come true

RECENTLY, Mahsuri Food Sdn Bhd, in partnership with the Food Institute Malaysia (FIM), hosted an appreciation and graduation event for the first batch of graduates from the Chef Muda Mahsuri programme.

Mahsuri and FIM, in collaboration with Zakat Selangor, awarded certificates of completion to the five students who had completed the programme as well as scholarships to another 10 underprivileged students who will start their studies this year.

Launched in 2023, the Chef Mahsuri programme sponsors underprivileged Malaysian students who aspire to become chefs but lack the funds to pursue their dreams. The programme provides an opportunity for the students to learn culinary skills and pursue their dreams of becoming chefs. Mahsuri pays for the seven-month course, which includes a three-month training and a RM500 allowance every month as well as free accommodation for each student.

The first batch, comprising five students, graduated with a certificate of attendance in traditional Malay cuisine from FIM, having completed the course as well as the relevant industrial training. All five have received offers for job placement. The graduates will next ponder their next move as they decide whether to pursue a diploma or degree in their academic journey.

Meanwhile, the new batch consisting of 10 budding cooks are expected to undergo hands-on training and acquire valuable skills under the guidance of experienced chefs when the course begins in May 2024.

Among the 10 new students is Muhammad Fahmi Aiman, 18, who hails from Bandar Tasik Puteri, Rawang. Fahmi says he is inspired to enter the food and beverage trade by his mother who operates a stall selling chicken chop. “It’s ’rezeki’ (blessings) for me and my family because I could continue my studies,” said a grateful Fahmi.

- By S.TAMARAI CHELVI