Malaysia ranks third for entries at International film fest

MALAYSIA is ranked top three in the upcoming Alternativa Film Awards, contributing the third-highest number of film entries with 58 submissions out of 680 eligible entries for the global non profit film event.
Of the 1,043 entries submitted by 33 countries, Malaysia submitted both full-length features and short films. As such, the Malaysian filmmakers will compete alongside other Southeast Asian filmmakers to win the grand prize fund of US$100,00 (RM425,525).
An international jury made up of directors, producers, community leaders and NGO representatives will pick the winners.
The winners in the full-length film categories will receive US$20,000 each, while two winners in the short film categories will receive US$10,000 each.
Malaysian Committee Member of Alternativa Film Awards Yow Chong Lee believes the Malaysian contestants stand a chance of winning the grand prize.
“I believe Malaysian films have a unique edge in telling stories that matter while deeply engaging their audiences. Many of the films I recommended for submission to Alternativa balance arts, entertainment and impactful messages – a rare and powerful combination.
“I am excited to see how they resonate, not only with festival-goers in Indonesia but with a global audience. These films address contemporary issues such as social media’s impact, environmental concerns, inclusivity and diversity through fresh, innovative approaches that can be universally appreciated,” said Yow.
Set to take place at Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Nov 29, the Alternativa Film Awards by the Alternativa Film Project was founded by technology company inDrive in 2023 to support and promote filmmakers and discover new voices from developing film industries.
The awards offer a unique platform for recognising filmmakers from developing industries, aiming to bring global visibility to those who are yet to be widely recognised and honours both artistic merits and the social impact of cinema.