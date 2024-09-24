Malaysia ranks third for entries at International film fest

MALAYSIA is ranked top three in the upcoming Alternativa Film Awards, contributing the third-highest number of film entries with 58 submissions out of 680 eligible entries for the global non profit film event.

Of the 1,043 entries submitted by 33 countries, Malaysia submitted both full-length features and short films. As such, the Malaysian filmmakers will compete alongside other Southeast Asian filmmakers to win the grand prize fund of US$100,00 (RM425,525).

An international jury made up of directors, producers, community leaders and NGO representatives will pick the winners.

The winners in the full-length film categories will receive US$20,000 each, while two winners in the short film categories will receive US$10,000 each.