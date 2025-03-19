Malaysia’s first concert ticket insurance

CONCERT-GOERS in Malaysia can now enjoy their favourite live events with greater peace of mind, thanks to the launch of Ticket Protect, the country’s first-ever concert ticket insurance, introduced by GoLive Asia in collaboration with Tune Protect Malaysia.

This solution provides a safety net for fans by offering a 100% refund on ticket prices in cases of unforeseen circumstances, such as medical emergencies or travel disruptions.

A first-of-its-kind service in Malaysia, Ticket Protect was designed to eliminate the common fear of losing money due to unexpected events. With this insurance, ticket buyers can confidently secure their spots at concerts, knowing they have financial protection if they cannot attend. Available at checkout on GoLive’s ticketing platform, the add-on is priced affordably at just 5% of the ticket price.

“Our mission has always been to enhance the concert-going experience. By partnering with Tune Protect, we are giving our users the confidence to book their favourite events without the fear of losing their investment due to life’s uncertainties,” GoLive Asia business development executive Ukesha said.

The collaboration between GoLive and Tune Protect represents a step forward in both Malaysia’s entertainment and insurance industries. GoLive identified a growing need for financial protection in ticketing and initiated the idea, while digital insurer Tune Protect brought the vision to life. Together, the two companies are transforming how fans experience live entertainment.

“Our partnership with GoLive places us on the right path towards delivering insurance solutions tailored to modern consumer needs. By integrating our insurance offerings into GoLive’s ticketing platform, we are enhancing accessibility. Customers can now add insurance protection to their concert tickets with just a single click, ensuring a worry-free entertainment experience,” Tune Protect Malaysia CEO Jubin Mehta said.

Key benefits of Ticket Protect include:

• 100% ticket price coverage for eligible claims, providing a full refund if a ticket holder is unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

• Fast and simple refund processes with minimal documentation, making claims hassle-free.

• The first concert ticket insurance in Malaysia, setting a new industry standard.

Live events play a vital role in Malaysia’s entertainment scene and tourism economy, drawing thousands of fans from across the country and beyond. However, unpredictable situations such as illness, work commitments or travel disruptions can result in missed events and financial loss. With this, Ticket Protect ensures that concert-goers can enjoy their favourite shows confidently without worrying about unexpected setbacks.