“This matter has already been referred to the court,“ says Anwar on Najib’s house arrest request

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would not intervene in the legal process involving the Titah Adendum related to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s sentence.

“This matter has already been referred to the court,” he said to the media after Friday prayers at Surau Al Istiqlal, Precinct 14.

Anwar added that while he understood UMNO’s concerns, the judiciary must be allowed to handle the matter independently.

“I am open to meeting with UMNO leadership to provide clarification and help maintain harmony,” he said.

Yesterday, 145 UMNO Division Chiefs from across the country — including from Sabah — urged the Prime Minister to take full responsibility and promptly implement the Titah Adendum, which would allow Najib to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

They stressed that the order had already received the consent of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and therefore, there should be no further delay in its enforcement.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) was reported to have not disputed the existence of the Titah Adendum, said to be a royal decree by the former King permitting Najib to complete his sentence under house arrest.

Instead, the AGC questioned the procedure used to submit the royal decree as new evidence in Najib’s ongoing judicial review application at the High Court.

Najib has been serving his sentence at Kajang Prison since August 23, 2022, after being convicted of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd. He filed a royal pardon petition on September 2, 2022.

The Pardons Board later reduced his jail term from 12 years to six, while his fine was lowered from RM210 million to RM50 million.