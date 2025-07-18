North Korea bans foreign tourists from new coastal resort

SEOUL: North Korea has blocked foreign tourists from entering its newly developed Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, just days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the site. The decision was announced by the North’s National Tourism Administration, which stated that “foreign tourists are temporarily not being accepted” without providing further details.

The resort, promoted as “North Korea’s Waikiki” by South Korean media, features high-rise hotels and waterparks, with capacity for around 20,000 visitors. State media had earlier hinted at Russian tour groups arriving in the coming months, but the sudden restriction has raised questions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has prioritized tourism development, calling the Wonsan project “one of the greatest successes this year.” He also pledged to expand large-scale tourist zones quickly. Despite this, Seoul’s unification ministry predicts limited international tourism due to flight constraints.

Kim recently hosted Lavrov in Wonsan, reaffirming full support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Lavrov praised the resort as a “good tourist attraction,“ suggesting it could appeal to Russians seeking new destinations.

Before Lavrov’s visit, Russia announced twice-weekly flights between Moscow and Pyongyang, potentially easing travel restrictions in the future. - AFP