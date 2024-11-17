Malaysia’s Sandra Lim secures top 30 spot in Miss Universe pageant

MALAYSIA’s Sandra Lim has clinched a coveted spot in the top 30 at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, marking the nation’s first Miss Universe placement in 54 years.

The last Malaysian to achieve this honour was Josephine Lena Wong in 1970.

The pageant gathered a record 125 delegates from around the globe, crowning Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark as Miss Universe 2024.

Lim’s performance during the preliminary round last Thursday captivated the selection committee.

“I’m very grateful and honoured to represent Malaysia. I have always aimed for a placement and it has been my dream to make Malaysia proud. This achievement is dedicated to my country, family, friends, the Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation team and all my fans who have supported me every step of the way,” said Lim in a statement today.

Lim brought Malaysian heritage to life on stage with a Princess Walinong Sari-inspired national costume by Ezuwan Ismail. In the National Costume segment, Lim showcased her martial arts skills with a wushu performance.

A multi-talented actress, model and martial artist, Lim has excelled in various fields, including earning first runner-up at an international pageant in 2022 and a national wushu gold medal earned at just 13.