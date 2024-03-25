Malaysian aroma-care brand shines

SHOWCASING Malaysia’s natural treasures, local aroma-care brand Eartheories seeks to elevate Malaysian craftsmanship in aromatherapy through collaborations with global brands.

Founded on humble beginnings, Eartheories founder and CEO Fadz Subari echoes the brand’s commitment to its roots. From a modest home garden to international recognition, Eartheories remains steadfast in supporting local farmers and harnessing the richness of Malaysian soil.

Through the “agri-sanal” ethos, each product not only encapsulates the essence of Malaysia but also fosters a symbiotic relationship with local farming communities, ensuring a sustainable ecosystem within the industry.

In an era where wellness and organic products are paramount, Eartheories leads the charge in delivering regulated and safe aroma-care solutions. Beyond adhering to standard practices, the brand upholds environmental, social, and governance initiatives. Leveraging partnerships with Forest Research Institute Malaysia, the Agriculture Department of Malaysia and University Malaya’s Centre for Natural Products and Drugs Research, Eartheories pioneers sustainability in every facet of its operations.