Malaysian classical guitarist performs in Singapore

MALAYSIAN classical guitarist Tang Yue-Shiang, better known as YS Tang, performed his debut recital at Singapore’s independent arts space MusArt Concert Hall yesterday.

Known for his technical mastery and expressive interpretations, Tang delivered a curated programme that blended European and South American traditions to a ticketed full house.

The Singapore recital was organised by classical guitar studio Ivanessence.

Tang’s 80-minute performance featured timeless works from Johann Sebastian Bach, celebrated Spanish composers, and captivating pieces from Brazil’s rich guitar repertoire. He closed the recital with an encore piece Choro from Serie Americana, by Hector Ayala.

He described the tour programme as a tribute to the historical “salon-style” performances of the 19th century, presenting music that resonated with elegance.

This was Tang’s second leg of his 2024 Singapore-Malaysian tour. He began the tour in his hometown in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 5.

Following his debut in Singapore, Tang, 48, will continue his Malaysian inter-state tour, offering classical music fans a chance to experience his artistry firsthand. The tour will include performances in Muar on Oct 24, Yong Peng on Oct 25, Malacca on Oct 26, Alor Setar on Nov 16, before it wraps up in Penang on Nov 17.

“I’ve structured my tour performances to echo the intimate musical gatherings made famous by composers like Franz Schubert and Francisco Tárrega. It’s about bringing the audience closer to the music in a way that transcends grand venues.”

Tang graduated with a Masters in Music Performance from Texas Tech University. He is not only a performer but also an avid collaborator in chamber ensembles, delving into a broad spectrum of classical works with a special focus on early music.

Tang is committed to expanding the reach of classical music through outreach programmes aimed at engaging younger audiences. Known for his engaging performances, his repertoire traverses Bach to Barrios and extends into the contemporary realm.