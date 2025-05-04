Malaysian rapper Nico dies at age 52

KUALA LUMPUR: Local rapper and a member of the music group Nico G, Nico died in his sleep in Kampung Baru here at about 11 pm yesterday. He was 52.

The death of Nico, whose real name is Abdul Fashah Abdul Aziz, was confirmed by Nico G member Affa when contacted by Bernama,

“Yesterday, at about 11 pm, Nico lost consciousness after stopping by a friend’s house in Kampung Baru. He was unresponsive when his friend tried to wake him.

“His body has been taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said, adding that the cause of death has yet to be determined and the family wants to wait for the results of the post-mortem today.

Affa said he last spoke with Nico about two months ago as they were both busy due to work and family commitments.

Affa added that Nico’s body would be taken to Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru for funeral prayers and would be laid to rest at the Jalan Ampang Muslim Cemetery here once the post-mortem is completed.

Meanwhile, Seniman secretary-general said the country’s creative industry has lost a very talented singer.

“Seniman (an organisation representing artistes) is deeply saddened by the passing of Nico but we accept it as Allah’s will. The top leadership and executive council members of Seniman extend our condolences to the entire family of Nico and we pray that he is placed among the righteous,” he said.

Nico gained popularity with the group Nico in the early 1990s, which also featured Affa and Dino, earning recognition through the song Inilah Nasibku in 1993.

The trio released their debut album Buatan Los Angeles before releasing the albums Realiti (1995) and Alamak! (1996). The group later made a comeback in 2003 with the album Ops Kecoh, which included a new member, Ezad.

After lying low for quite some time, they reemerged with a new name, Nico G, as part of the group’s rebranding exercise.