Malaysian screenwriters triumph at Moondance International Film Festival

IN a significant win for Malaysian cinema, screenwriters Amina Jindani and Gavin Yap have clinched the coveted Feature Screenplay award at the prestigious Moondance International Film Festival for their work Derek Kong, Private Detective: The Crimson Lipstick Bytes.

This victory is particularly noteworthy as Amina and Yap bested two American screenplays in the category, making Malaysia the sole Asian nation represented among all winners and categories at the 2024 festival.

Derek Kong, Private Detective: The Crimson Lipstick Bytes follows the eccentric private detective Derek Kong as he navigates a seemingly straightforward extra-marital affair case. The investigation soon spirals into a surreal exploration of love, fantasy, betrayal and ultimately, redemption, forcing Kong to confront his own perceptions of these fundamental human experiences.

This win at Moondance adds to the screenplay’s growing list of accolades. Derek Kong, Private Detective: The Crimson Lipstick Bytes also garnered the Silver Award Feature Script at the London Movie Awards and earned Amina and Yap the Best International Screenwriter title at the Wild Filmmaker’s Edition of the New York Film Festival Best Indie Selection 2024.

The Moondance International Film Festival, renowned as the “Film Festival Without Borders“, showcases the best independent films from the US and across the globe. The festival’s influence extends far beyond the event itself, with top film studios, producers and agents in Los Angeles, New York and internationally actively seeking out Moondance winners’ and finalists’ screenplays, films and music. With representation from over 50 countries in entries, participants and attendees, Moondance provides a powerful platform for filmmakers and screenwriters to gain recognition and connect with industry professionals.

This victory for Amina and Yap underscores the burgeoning talent within the Malaysian film industry and marks a significant milestone in their careers. Their win at Moondance shines a spotlight on the potential of Malaysian storytelling on a global stage.