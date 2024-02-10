Malaysian singer Claudia Tan releases collaboration track with Anderson Paak

KUCHING-born singer Claudia Tan has released a track titled Draw Me, a fusion of Malaysian pop and Papua New Guinean R&B and soul, which she collaborated with American music producer Anderson Paak.

Tan also worked with Australia-based Papua New Guinean singer Kaiit to produce the music.

Tan rose to fame back in 2020 as her song Bodies went viral on Spotify, gaining over 3.8 million streams. Her follow-up song Your Gentleman followed suit as it was recognised by BTS’s Jungkok during a live stream. Tan’s later song Toast received similar reception, receiving 2 million views on TikTok.

This success led to the collaboration with Paak as Tan, along with nine other artiste from Japan, Italy, Greece and more, was selected for Irish whiskey Jameson’s music programme Distilled Sounds back in July. Jameson created the programme to connect artistes from across the world to create and perform new music for fans, while giving them exposure and mentorship.

“Jameson Distilled Sounds introduced me to so many talented artistes from across the world. I have learned so much about their cultures and global sounds that influenced creating my new track with Kaiit,” said Tan when speaking about her experience.

Distilled Sounds is the first of Jameson’s music programme. To mark its launch, the company worked with Paak, who has worked with numerous renowned artiste to foster musical talents.