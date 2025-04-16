Penangite talks life, passion, navigating through saturated fashion industry

CHEW Kai Hung, a 26-year-old bag designer from Penang, is creating a buzz in the Malaysian fashion scene after one of his creations gained national attention. His creation was used by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Budget 2025 announcement. As the designer behind his namesake brand Kai Hung, his bags are bold, bright coloured and crafted using a unique combination of materials, making them stand out in a market that often favours more neutral tones. His route to fame to the pinnacle of primetime TV began when Chew was approached by a local event organiser. “Someone I had previously met, who was involved in an event promoting local artisans and textiles, reached out to me with a request to create a bag using handmade songket,” Chew told theSun.

While custom orders were not typical for him, Chew decided to take on this unique request as a personal challenge. Initially, Chew thought the bag would be for the organiser, but it was later revealed the recipient would be someone working in the government, though the identity was kept confidential at the time. A few days after sending out the bag, Chew received a video that revealed who had chosen his design. “When I watched the video and saw who was holding the bag, I was absolutely stunned and speechless.” The Songket bag, designed to represent Malaysia’s three main ethnicities, became a symbol of cultural unity, with the Malay element represented by songket fabric, Indian heritage showcased in the saree fabric lining and Chinese representation symbolised by Chew himself. Although Chew has not received direct feedback from the Prime Minister or his team, he views this achievement as a personal and professional milestone. “This achievement means a lot to me personally and professionally. It is the biggest milestone in my career so far, especially as a small designer. It has helped me gain more recognition and has been a significant stepping stone in growing my brand,” Chew said.

How it all started From a young age, Chew has had a deep interest in art and sewing became a natural extension of that passion. With the help of his parents, Chew honed his skills from the tender age of 10. “When I was 10, I asked my mother to teach me how to sew by hand for a Kemahiran Hidup homework assignment, and that is when my interest in sewing began,” Chew said. This initial exposure sparked a lifelong hobby, which later blossomed into a career. A year later, when he turned 11, Chew’s parents bought him a second-hand sewing machine. “My father taught me how to use it, and I started sewing simple pouches from old clothes to carry my stationery to school. Over the years, I kept sewing as a hobby, improving my skills by watching YouTube tutorials,” he said.

By the time he was in Form 1, he had set his sights on becoming a fashion designer, and by the time he completed his studies in fashion design at Equator College in Penang, Chew had set his sights on a career in fashion. However, the arrival of the movement control order (MCO) changed the course of his journey. “When the MCO happened, I was close to finishing my diploma. After completing all my college assignments, I found myself with extra free time and no job during the lockdown,” he said. With newfound free time, Chew revisited his interest in bag designing as a potential source of income. He started posting his designs on multiple social platforms, and in 2021, one of his TikTok videos went viral. “From that moment on, I knew I wanted to turn this passion into a full-time endeavour,” he said.

Design philosophy Chew’s work is home-based and he creates a variety of bags, including tote bags, crossbody bags, bucket bags and handbags, often pairing PU leather or faux leather with fabrics such as batik, songket, lace, tweed, netting, sequins and so on. “My designs are often inspired by the fabric itself and I choose the bag style that best complements it. My customers respond well to my designs.” Chew loves bold, bright hues, especially yellows, and these have become a signature part of his designs. This, together with his flair for incorporating elements of nature into his designs, has found a dedicated following among his enthusiasts. Among his design collection is a bag inspired by the sunrise, seashell-shaped bag and a bucket bag shaped like a flower, all of which showcase his ability to transform the natural world into wearable art. Chew said his design philosophy evolves as he experiments with new materials, especially PU leather.

“The main material I work with is PU leather or faux leather, primarily because of the wide variety of colours available.” This material gives him the freedom to experiment with different shades and techniques – such as quilting – to create texture and depth, he said. Despite his success, Chew faces challenges in the competitive world of bag design. As a one-man operation, he is responsible for everything – from design and sewing to marketing and customer service. “One of the biggest challenges I face is time management and competing with mass-produced designs that dominate the market,”

he said. However, Chew has managed to overcome these obstacles by staying true to his brand. “I focus on creating unique bags that stand out, especially with my bold colour choices, which are rare in the industry.” Chew also ensures his creations are functional and aesthetically appealing, with thoughtful features such as interior pockets and the ability to accommodate essential items such as smartphones. “I make sure all my bags have interior pockets, providing space for essentials,” he explained.