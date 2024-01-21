Man seen trying to enter Taylor Swift’s house arrested by NY police

NEW YORK: Police arrested a man seen trying to enter Taylor Swift’s townhouse in Tribeca, New York, on Saturday, reported German news agency (dpa).

Police in the New York Police Department’s First Precinct responded to a 911 call for a disorderly person on Franklin Street were told that the suspect, whose name has not been released, had tried to enter Swift’s townhouse, law enforcement sources told the Daily News.

After checking records, cops arrested him for failing to answer a summons for disorderly conduct issued in Brooklyn in 2017, said police sources.

It was unclear Saturday night whether the man would be charged with trying to enter Swift’s house.

Crazed fans and stalkers have a long record of trying to reach Swift at her Manhattan home.

In July 2022, 35-year-old Joshua Christian of Brooklyn allegedly showed up at the pop star’s townhouse. Christian shouted threats into the intercom, warning that he would “hurt her if they weren’t together”, a police source said.

In another incident in January 2022, Morgan Mank drunkenly crashed his vehicle into the side of the townhouse and then claimed he would not leave the scene of the crash until he met with Swift.

Swift also has faced issues with stalkers trying to gain access to her other properties in the past, including her home in Beverly Hills and her mansion in Rhode Island. - Bernama