Mano, Sri Rascol to perform at AR Rahman’s concert

Indian star reveals line-up of singers for July 27 show

Mano’s versatile voice has left an indelible mark on AR’s compositions, bringing depth and emotion to their numerous memorable tracks. – PICS COURTESY OF STAR PLANET

Fans are in for a treat as AR Rahman has announced an exciting line-up of renowned singers, including Mano and Malaysian Tamil rapper Sri Rascol, for his concert AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur 2024 at Stadium Bukit Jalil on July 27, 2024. These singers have been chosen to bring their unique flair and energy to the stage, ensuring a night filled with mesmerising melodies and electrifying performances:

• Mano is an accomplished Indian playback singer and voice-over artist with a career spanning 35,000 recorded songs in multiple languages and more than 3,000 live concerts worldwide. Mano is also recognised for his contributions as a dubbing artist for Telugu films featuring Rajinikanth. • Award-winning playback singer Srinivas has recorded vocals for over 3,000 songs in various languages. He rose to prominence with hits like Manna Madurai from Minsara Kanavu and En Uyire from Uyire. AR was the music composer for both movies.

• Shweta Mohan, a four-time Filmfare Awards South winner and playback singer, has recorded over 800 songs in South Indian languages. She started her career as a nine-year-old singing chorus for AR’s songs Kuchi Kucho Rakkamma (Bombay) and Accham Accham Illai (Indira).

• Shakthiree Gopalan, a frequent collaborator with AR, is known for her versatility as a vocalist, composer and songwriter. She has contributed to several notable tracks, inclusding the recent Aga Naga for the film Ponniyin Selvan. • Blaaze is an Indian playback singer and rapper specialising in rap music. He has contributed to numerous hit songs, including The Boss and Style for Sivaji: The Boss.

• Malaysian Tamil rapper Sri Rascol is known for his high-speed rhyming and technical prowess. He gained recognition for the hit song Showkali from Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada, composed by AR. • Sri Lankan R&B and hip-hop artist Aaryan Dinesh Kanagarathnam is known for his collaborations in Tamil cinema and his distinct rap style. He has worked on popular tracks like Athichudi, Magudi Magudi, and Thalli Pogathey. More singers will be unveiled soon.