Marmalade-fuelled jungle adventure

Paddington’s latest escapade stumbles in delivering magic of its predecessors

Paddington’s (Whishaw) charm and wit light up the screen as he navigates the lush Amazon rainforest.

PADDINGTON in Peru marks the return of everyone’s favourite marmalade-loving bear to the big screen. Directed by Dougal Wilson, the film ventures deep into the Peruvian jungle, delivering a mix of laughs, heartwarming moments and stunning visuals. While the movie leans heavily into its charm and vibrant characters, it does not quite recapture the magic of the previous films, settling for a decent, if somewhat predictable outing.

Story designed for younger viewers The film’s plot centres around Paddington and the Brown family travelling to Peru to solve the mystery of Aunt Lucy’s disappearance. From the moment they step off the plane, the narrative trades complexity for simplicity, clearly aiming to resonate with younger audiences. The stakes, while presented as high, lack the emotional depth that older fans might have hoped for, leaning instead into broad humour and easily digestible action sequences. The story plays out like a treasure hunt, complete with maps, ancient ruins and a villainous plot that feels plucked from a Saturday morning cartoon. While the adventure provides plenty of excitement for children, it is hard not to feel that the film could have aimed higher, particularly given the legacy of its predecessors.

Casting that elevates the material If there is one aspect where Paddington in Peru truly shines, it is the cast. Ben Whishaw once again brings warmth and sincerity to Paddington’s voice, perfectly capturing the bear’s blend of innocence and determination. Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer anchor the Brown family with their dependable performances, while Julie Walters and Jim Broadbent provide delightful comedic support. The standout additions to the cast include Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot, whose theatrical flair brings life to an otherwise one-dimensional antagonist. Olivia Colman is a joy to watch in her scenes, adding a mischievous energy that is both engaging and memorable. Even the smaller roles, such as Carla Tous as Gina, feel carefully cast, ensuring that every character leaves an impression. The chemistry between the actors is undeniable and it is their performances that keep the film engaging even when the plot falters.

Visually stunning Visually, Paddington in Peru is a feast for the eyes. The lush Peruvian jungle is brought to life with vibrant colours and intricate detail, making it one of the most visually striking settings in the series. The scenes set in El Dorado are particularly stunning, blending ancient Incan designs with a playful, marmalade-inspired twist. However, the film’s musical score is a mixed bag. While some tracks capture the adventurous spirit of the story, others feel uninspired, failing to leave a lasting impression. The inclusion of original songs is a nice touch, but they range from catchy and fun to forgettable filler. The film stays true to Paddington’s brand of humour: lighthearted, endearing and often delightfully absurd. From Paddington’s well-meaning mishaps to timeless quips from the Brown family, there is enough comedy to keep audiences smiling throughout. The emotional beats, while not as impactful as those in previous films, still manage to tug at the heartstrings. The bond between Paddington and his family remains the emotional core of the story and the moments of connection between characters are genuinely touching.

Few stumbles along the way Despite its many strengths, Paddington in Peru is not without its flaws. The pacing feels uneven, with some sections dragging while others rush through key moments. The film’s villains, while entertaining, lack depth, reducing their motivations to caricature-level simplicity. Additionally, the plot’s reliance on coincidence and convenience can feel lazy at times, undermining the tension and stakes. Older viewers, in particular, might find themselves wishing for a bit more sophistication in the storytelling. Paddington in Peru is designed with children in mind. Its bright visuals, simple story and playful humour make it a perfect choice for a family movie night. Adults might not find the same level of enjoyment as they did in the earlier films, but there is enough charm and warmth to make it a pleasant experience. The film’s message of love, family and perseverance remains universal, ensuring that it resonates across generations, even if its execution is aimed more squarely at younger viewers.