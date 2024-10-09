Maroon 5 to perform in Malaysia

GRAMMY Award-winning Maroon 5 is set to perform in Malaysia on Feb 12, 2025 at the National Hockey Stadium.

One of pop music’s most enduring artistes, the American band will perform in Kuala Lumpur as part of the Maroon 5 Asia 2025 tour from January through February next year. The tour will kick off in Manila, followed by Jakarta, Bangkok, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Kaohsiung.

Consisting of frontman and guitarist Adam Levine, lead guitarist James Valentine, guitarist and keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, bassist Sam Farrar and drummer Matt Flynn, the band is best remembered for a slew of hit singles, ranging from seminal classics This Love, She Will Be Loved, Makes Me Wonder and Moves Like Jagger, to more recent songs such as Animals, One More Night, Sugar and Nobody’s Love.

Artiste presale starts on Sept 30 and is only open to Maroon 5 S.I.N. fan club members. Mastercard cardholders will have special access to presale tickets in Malaysia starting from Oct 1 until Oct 3. Live Nation members can secure their tickets during the Live Nation pre-sale on Oct 3. Tickets to public will be available on Oct 4.

The waiting room queue will begin an hour before all pre-sale and general sale events, with ticket prices starting from RM398 up to RM1,288.