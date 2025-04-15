Max gaming meets mid-range

THE mid-range smartphone market has just received what realme is touting as a “game-changer” and “gaming dominator” with the launch of the realme 14 5G.

Now, we are not really that hot on all the buzz words, but the company’s latest smartphone certainly left a good impression with its strong performance, features and a smooth gaming experience.

At the heart of the realme 14 5G is the world’s first Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. The processor boasts an AnTuTu score of 780,000 and it shows, with the chipset providing a 15% increase in CPU power in handling apps and tasks that require more juice. The realme 14 5G’s overall performance is also boosted by its up to 26GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

One of its standout features is its ability to support 120FPS gameplay in popular titles including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Honour of Kings. It is also optimised for a stable 90FPS experience in high-performance games.

Compared to other mid-range smartphones targeted to the mobile gaming crowd, the smartphone’s 6000mAh Titan Battery is on the stronger end of the spectrum. It is marketed as being able to provide up to 17.5 hours of video playback and 10 hours of continuous gaming. On top of that, the smartphone has fast charging.

Heat is also a non-issue. During intense gaming sessions, the phone’s internal temperatures never got out of hand due to the smartphone’s Bionic Cooling System.

Beyond gaming

While the smartphone was made with gaming in mind, the realme 14 5G does a fair job when it comes to photography with its 50MP OIS AI Camera – at least in the mid-range smartphone market.

Equipped with AI Shutter and LightFusion Algorithm, the camera is able to capture crisp, well-lit photos even in challenging conditions. For minor edits, the AI Eraser feature allows users to remove unwanted elements from photos, making it ideal for social media-ready shots.

In other words, artificial intelligence (AI) does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to taking pictures and it does a fine enough job at it.