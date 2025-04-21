MALAYSIAN animation company Monsta’s popular animated series Mechamoto is officially making its debut in China, with streaming set to begin on Youku soon. A significant leap forward for Monsta’s global reach, the series’ reach into the world’s second-largest country and its colossal entertainment market is a major breakthrough not just for the company, but for the Malaysian animation industry as a whole.

With Mechamato’s unique blend of high-energy action, inventive robotics and universally appealing characters, the series is primed to capture the hearts of audiences in China and become the next big hit sensation.

“We are thrilled Mechamato will soon be airing in China through a new partnership with Youku.

“This partnership extends far beyond broadcasting, paving the way for thrilling ventures into licensing and merchandising that will elevate our brand to new heights. We look forward to working more closely with partners in China and building strong, long-term relationships in the region,” said Monsta CEO Nizam Abd Razak

Behind Mechamato's success lies the significant role of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Malaysia’s leading digital agency under the purview of the Digital Ministry that has been actively driving the growth of Malaysia’s animation industry onto the global stage.

This marks a bold new milestone for the series following its remarkable success penetrating more than 75 countries and airing across 10 different broadcasters in Japan alone.

Previously, the Mechamato movie earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing animated film ever produced in Southeast Asia. In a historic milestone for 2023, it also became the first non-Japanese anime to win the prestigious Tokyo Anime Award – solidifying its place as a trailblazer in global animation.