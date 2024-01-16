THE Mechamato Movie, a local animated film produced by the Malaysian studio Monsta, is creating history by becoming the first Malaysian animated film to be screened in Japanese theatres.

The official Facebook account for the Mechamato series shared the movie’s official trailer in Japan, dubbed in Japanese for its release there.

The Mechamato movie initially gained critical and commercial success in Malaysia in 2022, grossing over RM 36 million at the box office.

Monsta is now aiming to replicate this success in Japan through a collaboration with AEON Entertainment Japan.

The Japanese release features a cast of well-known Japanese voice actors.

A special Gala Premier was recently held in Tokyo, where Mechamato Movie received praise from Japanese audiences.

The film will be screened in over 30 cinemas across Japan starting Jan 19.