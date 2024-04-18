Melancholy pop icons duet at Coachella

SINGER-SONGWRITER Billie Eilish made a special appearance as guest at Coachella during Lana Del Rey’s headline performance last Friday.

Emerging from backstage to the audience’s cheers, Eilish joined Del Rey on a gilded floating balcony overlooking the main stage.

Eilish, who has often credited Del Rey as a significant influence on her music, performed her 2016 hit Ocean Eyes with Del Rey providing a dreamy assist.

The duo also treated the audience to a rendition of Del Rey’s 2012 song Video Games, with the crowd enthusiastically serving as their backup choir.

After their surprise performance, Del Rey praised her fellow musician, who recently won the Best Original Song Oscar with her brother and producer Finneas for their hit What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.

“That’s the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation,” Del Rey exclaimed to the crowd.

“I’m so grateful she’s standing next to me right now, singing my favourite song of hers.”

Playfully embarrassed by the compliment, Eilish responded: “Get out of my face!” before they shared a laugh.

Eilish then expressed her admiration for Del Rey, acknowledging her as one of her inspirations.

This marks the first collaboration between the two renowned artists, and fans have eagerly anticipated such a musical partnership for quite some time.

The unexpected duet contrasts with a video resurfaced in November, where Del Rey denied any imminent collaboration or performance with Eilish to a magazine.

“I love her, I love her so much,” she expressed about the Bad Guy singer, even revealing that Eilish once had Del Rey as her phone lock screen cover.

While Del Rey did not provide any hints or confirmations regarding a collaboration with Eilish at the moment, she did express openness to the idea.

“I have no teases, no confirmations about collaborating with Eilish, but I feel like our careers feel like a collaboration. But it’d be fun to get in the studio with her and Finneas, for sure.”