Melodic magic

Arijit Singh mesmerises crowd in live concert

ARIJIT Singh, a name that connects deeply with Bollywood fans around the world, made his much-anticipated return to Malaysia after neary a decade. Known for his soulful voice and timeless melodies, Arijit last performed in the country in 2014 at the Dewan Wawasan Convention & Exhibition Centre. His fans, who had waited years for another chance to see him live, were rewarded on Nov 16, when the Bollywood sensation graced the stage of Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, for a concert that left the audience completely spellbound. Presented by Castle Group, the event was organised by Malaysian events company Hitman Solutions in collaboration with Australia-based Cinestar Events. Marking a milestone as Malaysia’s largest Bollywood concert, Arjit Singh Live in Malaysia drew nearly 10,000 fans who came together to celebrate an artiste whose music has inspired generations.

Warm welcome back As the arena filled with eager fans, the excitement was palpable. The show kicked off promptly, much to the delight of the audience, with an energetic performance by background dancers. It was not long before Arijit himself walked onto the stage, dressed in a crisp white shirt and a black jacket with a small India pin, a subtle yet powerful gesture of pride and connection to his roots. The moment he appeared, the arena erupted in cheers that seemed to echo endlessly. Smiling and waving at the crowd, Arijit’s warmth was evident as he took a moment to soak in the love pouring in from every corner of the venue. “How is it going?” he asked, prompting a thunderous response from his fans. It was clear that this was not just another concert but a reunion of sorts, an artiste reconnecting with an audience that had been waiting for this night for years.

Night of hits and hearts Over the course of three hours, Arijit performed 50 songs, taking fans on an emotional journey through his extensive discography. From classics like Janam Janam (Dilwale), Sanam Re and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas to more recent chartbusters such as Kesariya (Brahmastra), Bekhayali (Kabir Singh) and Chaleya (Jawan), he left no stone unturned. But the night was not just about listening to hits. Many moments became interactive experiences as fans sang along to iconic tracks such as Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2) and Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil), their voices merging with Arijit’s to create a powerful harmony that filled the arena. While Arijit is often known for his mellow, introspective performances, he surprised fans by showing a more cool side. During the upbeat Jhoome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), he even joined his dancers on stage, flexing his moves and eliciting cheers of delight from the audience. Touch of Tamil In one of the most unexpected and heartfelt moments of the night, Arijit ventured beyond Bollywood and performed lines from the Tamil song Naan Un Azhaginiley from the film 24. He shared a personal story about the song, revealing how he had written the lyrics in a different language and then sang in Tamil, a language he was not fluent in, with guidance and trust of music director A.R. Rahman. Fans were moved not just by his effort but by the way he delivered the lines, showcasing his dedication to connecting with diverse audiences.

Performer who gives his all Arijit’s commitment to his fans was evident throughout the night. Unlike many artistes who take breaks during long performances, Arijit stayed on stage for the full three hours, transitioning from one song to the next. His energy never waned and his genuine gratitude for the audience’s presence shone through in every interaction. Perhaps the most touching gesture came when he began signing autographs for fans in the front row. From phone cases to shoes, handbags and notebooks, he signed whatever was passed to him, all while continuing to sing. Sitting on the edge of the stage, he encouraged fans to keep sending items his way, ensuring everyone felt included in the experience. Even as the concert drew to a close, Arijit refused to rush offstage. He took a moment to address the crowd, thanking them for their love and support. “I pray for your happiness and success,” he said, his voice filled with emotion. At the concert’s conclusion, he sang a farewell song, his voice echoing through the arena and lingering in the hearts of everyone present.