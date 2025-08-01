MICHAEL Learns To Rock, the award-winning band from Denmark comprising frontman Jascha Richter, guitarist Mikkel Lentz and drummer Kåre Wanscher, will be returning to Malaysia by popular demand to perform a headlining arena show.

Organised by MMIC Entertainment Group and with JS Concert Productions as Promoter, Michael Learns To Rock Encore All The Hits in Malaysia is set to serenade the crowd at Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting on Nov 9, 6PM.

An enduring legacy since 1988, Michael Learns To Rock have touched the hearts of many generations across the globe with their everlasting classics.

Songs like Take Me To Your Heart, Paint My Love, 25 Minutes, Sleeping Child and That’s Why (You Go Away) keep fans coming back for more after all these decades, especially at crowd-thronging concerts wherever they go.

Tickets are priced between RM188 snd RM988 and will go on general sale on Aug 8, 12pm.