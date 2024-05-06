Mid-year watch releases showcase innovation and style

Leading brands unveil latest collections, featuring bold designs, new materials and unique collaborations

THE evolution of wristwatch designs is a testament to the fluid nature of technology and fashion. With new materials, creative features, bold colourways and stunning collaborations, watch brands can cater to modern consumers’ diverse tastes and preferences, keeping their collections fresh and relevant in an increasingly fast-paced world. As the year’s halfway point approaches, leading watch brands reveal their latest collections, showcasing their most recent innovations. These new releases meet an extensive range of tastes and styles, offering something for everyone in the world of horology. Bonia Cristallo Collection

Bonia expands its Cristallo collection with the BNB10818 series, offering five stunning colour options to suit every unique taste and style. Each model features a classic 33mm round case, beautiful crystal stones accentuated on the dial, hour markers and lavishly sprinkled on the bracelet. Crafted for comfort and elegance, these watches add a playful twist to an elegant ensemble, ensuring your wrist sparkles with timeless charm and a hint of fun. Beaubleu, Ecce Collection

Beaubleu, a Parisian watch brand founded in 2017, has spent its initial years developing its identity through three signature, limited-edition collections. These collections emphasise wonder, lyricism and aesthetics, defining time with their distinctive round hands. The Ecce collection includes three standout models: Ecce Vesperal, Ecce Lys, and Ecce Smalt. Each watch in the Ecce series, with its sculpted case and signature rounded hands, reflects Beaubleu’s clean, essential design while highlighting individual personalities. Ecce departs from traditional styles to offer versatility for any occasion. Featuring three artistically designed dials that blend tradition with modernity, Ecce highlights Beaubleu’s signature elements with a unique twist. Tissot Seastar 40mm Collection

Swiss luxury watch brand Tissot recently announced the extension of its Seastar collection, which includes five models ideal for those looking for a sporty yet assertive accessory. These watches offer water resistance up to 30 bar (300m/1000ft) and improved visibility in low light with Super-LumiNova coated hands and hour markers. Each model showcases a vertically brushed dial that fades to black at the edges, enhancing the gradient effect. They are equipped with a uni-directional steel bezel with a colour-printed mineral glass ring. Two models have stainless-steel cases and bracelets, differing only in dial colour: one blue and one grey. The bi-colour model features a yellow gold-PVD bezel with a black ring, complemented by a bi-colour bracelet of gold-PVD and stainless steel. Additionally, two models in black-PVD coated stainless steel offer a unique look: one with a black tropic strap and blue brushed dial, the other with a grey brushed dial and an all-black metallic bracelet. The collection’s interchangeable strap system allows for easy customisation, providing versatility for various styles. The black tropical strap is a standout addition, making strap transitions effortless with a simple clip mechanism. Huawei Watch Fit 3

Huawei has announced that the Huawei Watch Fit 3 can now be purchased in Malaysia. Ideal for modern trendsetters, this stylish and versatile smartwatch caters to those looking to stay ahead in fashion, health and fitness. The Watch Fit 3 is sleek and lightweight, providing cutting-edge health and fitness tracking as well as a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. Fully compatible with both iOS and Android, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 ensures seamless connectivity. Users can receive notifications, send quick replies to WhatsApp messages, and accept or end Bluetooth calls directly from their wrist, making it an ideal companion for an active and stylish lifestyle. G-Shock x Against Lab

Celebrating their shared love of the “universal language” of music, G-Shock and Against Lab have collaborated once again to present the second model in their partnership, the DW-5600AL24. This collaboration nostalgically revisits the 1970s to early 1990s, combining the iconic G-Shock DW-5600 (originally released in the 1980s) with cassette tape motifs from the same era. Influenced by the hip-hop genre, Against Lab integrates cassette tape elements into the design, such as typewriter fonts reminiscent of label stickers and tape reels, perfectly blending with the retro aesthetic of the DW-5600. The new DW-5600AL24 retains the original square face of the G-Shock, resembling a cassette tape. It features neon colour circular elements on a matte white base and a soundwave LED backlight for an added playful touch. Bell & Ross BR03 White Steel & Gold