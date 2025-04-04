POP superstar Miley Cyrus is gearing up for the new chapter of her musical era, releasing her latest single End of the World.

A pop-friendly anthem, End of the World serves as the lead single of Cyrus’s ninth album Something Beautiful.

In the accompanying music video, the 33-year-old is seen in her element on stage with her microphone in hand, reminiscent of her 2024 Grammys performance.

Cyrus is wearing an original custom Mugler by designer Casey Cadwallader while pining for her lover in a pre-apocalyptic landscape.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker announced the arrival of the project in March, noting it is going to be a visual album slated for release on May 30.

It will include 13 original tracks and will be produced by Cyrus herself. Additionally, the album will be accompanied by a film expected to be released in June.

It will be produced by Cyrus, XYZ Films and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records and Live Nation. Cyrus will direct alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter.