Mini-drama series spotlight app features

Comprising three episodes and featuring a cast of local social media influencers and rising talents such as Emily Chan, Kryston Onn and Sandra Lim, the captivating series is set to make its debut on the official Instagram account of the franchise (@mcdonaldsmalaysia) on Dec 20 at 8.00pm.

THE well-known fast-food chain McDonald’s has recently unveiled its first-ever Chinese-language romantic comedy mini-drama series, Love at McD , which can be accessed through its mobile application.

“We are always seeking new and creative ways to engage with our loyal customers,” Lee stated.

“The unveiling of this mini-drama series is intended to draw attention to the diverse features of the chain’s app, with a specific emphasis on familiarising customers with its digital application.”

She further added, “The Love at McD mini-drama series is yet another way in which we use entertainment and unique storytelling to share with our customers how they can enjoy a rewarding experience through our app.”

In the series, Chan, Onn and Lim depict characters in their twenties who enjoy dining at the fast-food chain.

Throughout the episodes, the characters go through a learning process to familiarise themselves with the app, specifically in the aspects of ordering food and making payments.

Building on the success of the recent six-episode mini-drama series in Malay, titled Rugi Tau Tak Pakai App McD, this newest addition to the mini-drama series lineup showcases the food chain’s sustained commitment to engaging with Malaysians through captivating content presented in diverse languages.

This effort strengthens the brand’s unwavering dedication to providing an outstanding customer experience, aligning with its philosophy of crafting enjoyable moments for people from varied backgrounds in Malaysia.

Since its launch in April 2018, the food chain’s app has rapidly ascended to become one of the leading food and drink applications in Malaysia, accumulating an impressive 14 million downloads and boasting 1.4 million active users.