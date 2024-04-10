Missed opportunity for Katy Perry

FOR most of her career, Katy Perry excelled in being a pop star. Despite her early roots in gospel music, she was successful at establishing herself in the pop genre, becoming its face back in the 2010s.

As an artiste, Perry stands as the only female to produce five number-one singles from one album alone. She is also the second female artiste with the most diamond-certified singles.

Hence, it has been surprising to see Perry’s fall from grace, experiencing numerous commercial failures since the release of her fifth album Witness.

Even with the release of her latest record 143, the songstress has failed to create much impact and success for herself, which draws the question - how did Perry get here?

Not as bad as they say

While it is easy to automatically believe critics (not excluding this one), 143 is not as hopeless as many depict it to be. Despite the lacklustre lead single, Women’s World, there are various redeeming tunes throughout the record.

Gimme Gimme, No More Tears for New Years, Crush and All the Love are some examples of tunes worth paying attention to. Longtime fans of Perry may appreciate the record as Perry’s light and fun artistry is reflected here.