Mixology magic

HOMEMADE cocktails are a delightful way to elevate any gathering or simply enjoy a relaxing evening at home. Crafting your own cocktails allows you to experiment with flavours, customise drinks to your preferences and impress your guests with your mixology skills. Below are five enticing homemade cocktail recipes that are sure to become favourites.

Classic mojito

The classic mojito is a refreshing Cuban cocktail that perfectly balances sweetness, citrus and mint flavours. It is the ideal drink for a hot day or anytime you crave a light and invigorating cocktail.

Ingredients

60ml of white rum

3ml of fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons of sugar

6 to 8 fresh mint leaves

Club soda

Lime wedge and mint sprig for garnish

Instructions

1. In a glass, muddle mint leaves with lime juice and sugar until the mint releases its aroma.

2. Fill the glass with ice cubes, pour in the rum and top with club soda.

3. Stir gently to combine.

4. Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of mint. Enjoy.