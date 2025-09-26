Modest beauty meets royal glam

Three homegrown Muslim-friendly fashion, beauty brands debut

From left: YM Raja Haniza, YM Tengku Adena and Sophia at the official launch gimmick at the Global Premiere Ceremony 2025: A New Era of Modest Elegance, featuring the founders of three Muslim-friendly lifestyle brands.

ROYALTIES and guests celebrated as three new homegrown Muslim-friendly brands made their global debut at the Global Premiere Ceremony in EQ Kuala Lumpur on last Friday evening. Known as NARA, CAMELLIA and MZH, these brands were founded by YM Tengku Khairul Adena, YM Raja Haniza Raja Datuk Hanippudin and Sophia, respectively. The three founders collaborated into one brand powerhouse that reflects their shared unique visions to express modest elegance while empowering confidence and individuality for Muslim women.

“With my personal passion for the fashion and beauty industry, I founded NARA, my first beauty brand,” said YM Tengku Adena. “NARA represents more than just a brand to me, it’s a commitment to bringing Malaysian creativity and innovation to the global stage,” she added. The night ensued with an exclusive showcase of faith aesthetics and fashion which celebrated “A New Era of Modest Elegance” and marked Malaysia as the proud home base for these brands set to shine on the world stage.

MZH Commerce Sdn Bhd CEO Daniel Choong said the brands are a true celebration of entrepreneurship, creativity and cultural pride. “I am honoured to bring my business experience into cultivating such meaningful brands, made even more special by the trust and support of Their Highnesses,” he said.

He also expresses hope to place Malaysia on the global stage as a leader in modest lifestyle and fashion. CAMELLIA founder YM Raja Haniza said the brand was born from her lifelong fascination with beauty which started from her teenage years. “CAMELLIA channels that passion into creating refined essentials for women who seek purity, confidence and elegance in their everyday routines, offering beauty that feels authentic yet aspirational,” she said. MZH Commerce founder and executive director Sophia shared she was immersed in Islamic culture from a young age and carried a dream to bring together aesthetics, fashion and cultural innovation.

“Meeting the princesses was a turning point and their grace deeply moved me to create these brands,” she said. “My vision is to infuse faith and beauty into every detail so that Muslims everywhere can enjoy the finest quality, the most beautiful designs and the highest level of lifestyle experiences,” she added. Products from NARA, CAMELLIA and MZH will be made available through TikTok Shop in Malaysia with plans to expand into regional and international markets in the near future.