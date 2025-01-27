MYTOWN Shopping Centre is celebrating the spirit of abundance this Chinese New Year (CNY) with its Waves of Prosperity campaign.
The mall is offering shoppers an immersive CNY experience until Feb 9 through a slew of exclusive collaborations, festive activities and rewards.
“This year’s campaign Waves of Prosperity embodies the spirit of unity, joy and abundance. Our programmes and decorations are designed to bring the community together as we celebrate the rich traditions of CNY,” said MyTown general manager Mohd Azhan Che Mat during the event’s launch recently.
Exclusive partnerships
To usher in the new year, MyTown is launching partnerships with two entertainment figures. For one, the mall continues its partnership with Tadaland, introducing four new characters.
Shoppers will be delighted to see these new characters — Jolly, Pixi, Jimi and Mozzarella — present at the mall, bringing their unique traits and vibrant energy to the celebration.
As part of the mall’s Tour Line, the beloved characters will be at the hidden stations to hand out stamps to shoppers, which allows shoppers to win surprise gifts upon completing their journey.
Local actor Jaspers Lai will also play a pivotal role. Together with MyTown, Lai is showcasing a special CNY video, celebrating prosperity and togetherness.
The video brings the campaign’s theme Waves of Prosperity to life in a warm and relatable way.
Fun-filled day
Shoppers can expect a variety of fun activities too. The mall has prepared a slew of festive activities for shoppers to enjoy this holiday.
Until Feb 9, shoppers will get to participate in weekly workshops such as Chinese Fan Art, Rattle Drum Colouring and Zodiac Drum Colouring from 12pm to 8pm.
Whereas from 4pm to 5:30pm, shoppers will get to meet the God of Prosperity and friends from Tadaland.
Festive performances such as Oriental Mystic Dance, Traditional Lion Dance and a Prosperity Fashion Show will be available for shoppers to enjoy until Feb 9.
Abundance of Rewards
Most exciting of all, shoppers will get to delight in rewards. For instance, they will stand a chance to redeem items such as red packets, Tadaland merchandise and festive cookies.
For 88 points or a minimum spending of RM138, shoppers can collect prosperity red packets, perfect for gifting during the celebrations.
As for the Tadaland merchandise, shoppers can take home limited-edition plushies of new characters from the franchise.
With only 15 points, they can redeem Tadaland Friends Plushies and Tadaland Isometric stickers merchandise.
For 388 points, shoppers can collect Fat Sunday cookies. In collaboration with the cookie company, shoppers can choose to indulge in some pineapple tarts or chocolate chip cookies for a limited time only.
Head over to MyTown now to indulge in the various festive delights! Happy CNY and may the Year of the Snake bring you abundance and fortune.