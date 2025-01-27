MYTOWN Shopping Centre is celebrating the spirit of abundance this Chinese New Year (CNY) with its Waves of Prosperity campaign.

The mall is offering shoppers an immersive CNY experience until Feb 9 through a slew of exclusive collaborations, festive activities and rewards.

“This year’s campaign Waves of Prosperity embodies the spirit of unity, joy and abundance. Our programmes and decorations are designed to bring the community together as we celebrate the rich traditions of CNY,” said MyTown general manager Mohd Azhan Che Mat during the event’s launch recently.

Exclusive partnerships

To usher in the new year, MyTown is launching partnerships with two entertainment figures. For one, the mall continues its partnership with Tadaland, introducing four new characters.

Shoppers will be delighted to see these new characters — Jolly, Pixi, Jimi and Mozzarella — present at the mall, bringing their unique traits and vibrant energy to the celebration.

As part of the mall’s Tour Line, the beloved characters will be at the hidden stations to hand out stamps to shoppers, which allows shoppers to win surprise gifts upon completing their journey.