Navigate Arrakis with ease

MICROSOFT has introduced the groundbreaking “Floating Xbox Controller” to mark the debut of Dune: Part 2.

Teaming up with Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, the gaming giant has curated an array of immersive experiences tied to the film’s premiere this Friday.

The standout feature of this announcement, as revealed on Xbox Wire, is the innovative floating Xbox controller, which creates the captivating illusion of levitating above vast sand dunes.

Technically, the floating Xbox controller does not actually float independently — it is placed on a stand that achieves the floating effect.

“A specially designed console holder inspired by the Ornithopter captures the vibrant colours of Arrakis’ sun, planets and sand,” as described in the post on the tech giant’s website.

Alongside this remarkable feature is a specially designed Xbox Series S console holder inspired by the Dune universe.

Described as a “Custom Xbox Series S” and a genuine collector’s item for enthusiasts, this visually striking design, inspired by the Ornithopter, will complement any living room decor.

Furthermore, the popular aviation game Microsoft Flight Simulator is venturing into new territory by offering players a unique experience navigating the challenging atmosphere of Arrakis, which began on Feb 13.