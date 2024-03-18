ALMOST a year after the release of Final Fantasy XVI (FF16), the PC version of the game is in its “final stages of optimisation”, revealed game producer Naoki Yoshida.

“When we can release the PC version might be dependent on (the optimisation of) the system requirements and specifications for PC that players will need, so we’re trying to figure that out. Naturally, (the PC specifications) are looking to be somewhat high,” he was quoted in media reports.

Yoshida also revealed that Square Enix is planning a demo release of the game for PC for players to try out, similar to how the publisher released a demo for the PlayStation 5 version of the game last year.

“We can’t really talk about too much in terms of details of when it’s going to come out. I think in a little bit more time, we’ll be in a better place to announce things. But one thing’s for sure: It won’t be too distant in the future; it won’t be a year, it won’t be two years, it will probably be shorter than that,” he explained.

The interview also touched on what Yoshida and the FF16 team went through when developing the game, such as their emphasis on pushing the technical scale of the game as best as possible.

He also revealed that after FF16’s second expansion releases in the second quarter of this year, there may not be any other additions to the game.

“My honest answer is I don’t know at the moment, but at the same time, the possibility isn’t entirely zero. I don’t want to bar any real possibilities at this time,” concluded Yoshida.