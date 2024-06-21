New attractions

Berjaya Times Square is aiming to pull more customers with exciting changes to its theme park and retail options

BERJAYA Times Square Kuala Lumpur (BTSKL) has made a considerable effort to reshape its retail experience by transforming the popular shopping destination into a family entertainment mall that caters to the current generation. BTSKL executive director Tan Tee Ming has revamped the retail offerings on all floors with fresh, new and numerous entertainment options to give the mall a fresh breath of life, after two decades of success. Opened in 2003, BTSKL features a shopping mall, office space, hotel, service suites and the largest indoor theme park. It quickly turned into an iconic landmark in the city and “a place to be” for every Gen X and Millennial in the early 2000s. “However, that was 20 years ago, when there were barely over 10 to 15 shopping malls in Malaysia. “Today, in 2024, there will be over 80 shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur. In order to be competitive and stay relevant in what has become a hyper competitive industry, BTSKL needs to effectively differentiate ourselves in what we have to offer consumers,” explains Tan.

Challenging climate According to the National Property Information Centre, malls in Malaysia recorded the lowest occupancy in 17 years, coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. Thus, it is a challenge to look for new tenants other than luxury brands that can afford premium rentals. “I joined BTSKL in 2021, and I thought that there was a silver lining to the effects that the pandemic had on everyone, especially for BTSKL. For us, it was reset, and in that, we could re-focus our core offering and truly shape the experience we wanted to offer to shoppers that would excite them to come back to BTSKL. “That was when we set out to steadily transform BTSKL into a family entertainment mall that was affordable, convenient and had great food and beverage, 58% fashion and 27% entertainment. “We are looking to grow our entertainment offerings to about 35% in the next six months. We also think that it’s the perfect plan for anyone looking for convenient access to various wholesome and fun activities during the weekend or holidays but wishes to beat the jam or does not fancy a long drive from adjacent cities,” he added.

Spoilt for choice To begin with, the lower ground (LG) has a new layout and looks more sophisticated than before, with rows of food outlets offering a plethora of options to visitors. Some food outlets, like the popular Bungkus Kaw Kaw, have been retained. These alongside additional new ones that were opened recently will keep things fresh and appealing to customers looking for a change in scenery with BTSKL promising of more new options to come. The LG floor has turned into an affordable food hub with new cafes such as Kafei Pheng and popular international fast food brands like Taco Bell offering a wide variety of dining options. New theme park attractions The mall is well known for its Berjaya Times Square Theme Park which have been updated with new highlights such as the Winter Wonderland – Snow Town and the 180 degree 7DXperia. Other new attractions include Jungle Gym Land and Go-Kart BTSKL. The building’s former basement carpark was converted to accomodate the latter and features neon lit tracks to make it a spectacular ride for the youngsters. Those who want to enjoy prolonged drives around the track should opt for the Berjaya’s Theme Park entrance ticket where the going rate for the go-kart is RM10 for 10 minutes (instead of RM40). The new cinema mmCineplexes Plus on Level 3 and the premium cinema Elite mmCineplexes Plus on Level 1 are a must-try for a premium movie outing experience. The new classy and sophisticated ambience and brand new stylish seat provide more than just comfort for cinemagoers. Amateur crooners take note: BTSKL now features the popular karaoke chain from Japan, Karaoke Manekineko, with 41 rooms, including a massive space with a larger-than-life microphone that can accommodate 50 of your colleagues. There are a variety of rooms available, including those with children’s play area.