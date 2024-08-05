New beauty must-haves

Your guide to the latest in skincare and makeup

BEAUTY may only be skin deep but that pigmentation still needs looking after if you want to stay looking like the proverbial million bucks. Trends and innovations are constantly changing and it can be challenging to pick from the wide array of products to find the ones that truly upgrade your skincare and makeup routine. From iconic brands to emerging favourites, there is always something new and exciting hitting the shelves. To help you stay ahead of the curve, theSun has curated a list of the latest beauty products.

Shu Uemura Shu Uemura is synonymous with luxury skincare and its latest offering, the blackOil Pore Purifying Fresh Cleansing Oil, is no exception. Infused with Japanese black charcoal and precious black rice, this cleansing oil delivers deep purification and superior cleansing, making it ideal for oily and combination skin types. With key ingredients like Japanese charcoal and mild peeling agents, it effectively removes impurities, excess sebum and makeup, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and revitalised. Incorporate this cleansing oil into your skincare routine for a radiant, smoother complexion. The blackOil Pore Purifying Fresh Cleansing Oil is priced at RM470 and is available at Sephora in-stores, online and all Shu Uemura stores.

Laura Mercier Laura Mercier has introduced three new additions to its lineup of complexion-perfecting essentials. The Translucent Pressed Setting Powder Ultra-Blur (RM289) promises a flawless, blurred effect with extended wear, while the Limited-Edition Translucent Loose Setting Powder Jumbo (RM295) offers the cult-favourite powder in a larger-than-life size.

Additionally, the Pure Canvas Primers address specific skin concerns, creating the perfect canvas for makeup application. Powered by skincare ingredients, these primers extend makeup wear and improve the look of your skin over time. You can step up your makeup game with these innovative products from Laura Mercier. The full-sized primers are priced at RM220, while travel-sized versions are available for RM119.

Huda Beauty Experience a transformative beauty journey like never before at Huda Beauty. From iconic eyeshadow palettes to complexion-perfecting essentials, Huda Beauty offers a wide range of products designed to enhance your natural beauty. Must-haves include the Easy Bake Loose Baking and Setting Powder, priced at RM207 and the #FauxFilter Colour Correctors (RM154), which effortlessly set makeup and neutralise imperfections for a flawless complexion. It is time to discover your new beauty obsessions from Huda Beauty’s playground.

Make Up For Ever Make Up For Ever’s HD Skin collection includes the HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation (RM208) to illuminate your complexion and the HD Skin Shine-Controlling & Blurring Setting Powder (RM200), known for their blurring power, matte finish and long-wear properties. The upcoming HD Skin Face Essentials Palette (RM435), set to launch in August this year, comes with an array of Blush, Highlight, Complexion and Sculpt. With its natural semi-matte finish, its best-selling HD Skin Fluid Foundation (RM208) and Concealer (RM148) fulfils the clean girl aesthetic of your dreams.