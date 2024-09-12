Millennial, Gen Zs on opting away from conventional pathways

UNCONVENTIONAL career choices are popular among the current generation. Many millennials and Gen Zs these days have been opting away from conventional career pathways. Turning down the traditional method of moving up the corporate ladder, they look to become influencers, business entrepreneurs and e-hailing drivers for rapid work gratification. Natasha Adrianna Selva Kumaran, Dixon Thum Wai Khong and Abdul Malik Mohd Yusry are examples of people who have chosen unconventional careers. Exciting opportunities While pursuing her degree in Arts and Communications, Natasha had dabbled with content creation. She had been creating content on beauty, pursuing it as a hobby during her days off. After encouragement from her sister, she began pursuing it professionally.

“My sister motivated me to show my hobbies publicly, eventually leading me to do this as a full-time freelance job (that) I enjoy. I started by doing artsy makeup looks but my content now has expanded to more lifestyle topics,” said the 23-year-old. Since becoming a content creator, she finds event invitations and brand collaborations to be the most exciting aspect of the job. “I always get shocked and amazed at how brands have made it exciting for content creators to experience these things. It excites me as I get to try and learn new things based on various perspectives.” Exercise in entreprenuership Dixon Thum Wai Khong, a millennial who embraced entrepreneurship, cited excitement too as his rationale for starting his business. The 42-year-old founded his company in 2010 out of his passion for helping brands grow.

He has been assisting businesses in strengthening their brand identity and online presence through his company’s services. “I am happy when I see my clients, especially SMEs, achieve growth and success. Collaborating with partners and working as a team brings me joy. I feel satisfied when I accomplish the goals I set for myself. “Combining creativity and meaningful impact, I have found purpose in helping others while achieving personal fulfilment,” said Thum outlining his journey to theSun.

As for Abdul Malik, the excitement of his occupation as an e-hailing driver comes from his ability to meet different customers. The 22-year-old believes the interactions to be among his highlights of each day. “I get to meet and interact with a variety of people every day, which makes the job more interesting and never boring. By interacting with people from different backgrounds, I have been able to improve my communication skills too,” noted the full-time Grab driver. Owning their time Aside from the exciting opportunities, the flexibility further adds appeal to their chosen jobs. For Thum, he revels in the pleasure of being able to plan out his days on his terms, helping him achieve a healthy balance.

“My job allows me to manage my schedule while travelling and meeting people, which in turn helps me build a stronger network. It has also allowed me to achieve a healthy work-life balance, which is something I deeply value.” Whereas Abdul Malik has been able to achieve his personal and financial goals. With the flexibility and Grab’s driver perks, he pursued his interest in culinary arts at Saito University. “Through GrabBenefits, a programme that looks into different aspects of Grab partners’ well-being, I enrolled in Saito University. The programme allowed partners such as me the opportunity to extend their formal education. “So, I have started my education in culinary arts and have been working towards turning my passion into a career while still earning on Grab.”

Career challenges Despite the perks, their careers are not exempt from hurdles. Natasha, for one, faces constant pressure when curating content for social media. As an influencer, she feels her insecurities are exemplified. “I do sometimes feel insecure about what I post. I often think about people’s perceptions when I post. I wonder if they would judge me but over time, I learnt to ignore them. I believe if you are content with your postings, there is no point worrying about others.” Online users’ perceptions are not the only ones she had to face. Given the nature of her job, her parents were initially sceptical about her career choice. They did not see the value and potential of being an influencer.

“They thought I was wasting my time, effort and money doing content creation. But as time went by, they started supporting and encouraging me in my journey. They helped boost my confidence and spread the word to their friends and colleagues. Yet, they still do wish for me to have a stable job.” Thum, on the other hand, is presented with the challenges of remaining competitive. He is faced with the responsibility to constantly devise strategies to ensure stability for his company at all times. “Some of the biggest challenges include staying competitive in a fast-evolving industry, managing client expectations and maintaining cash flow. Additionally, the pressure of running all aspects of the business, especially when dealing with tight deadlines, can be tough.” Abdul Malik shares the same sentiment, noting unpredictable driving conditions can take a toll on him on some days.

“The unpredictable traffic conditions and occasionally dealing with difficult passengers can be taxing. The extra working hours are tiring too but they are necessary for a good income.” Need for solid foundations With all the challenges, that begs the question – will they resort to a regular 9-to-5 job? Natasha would not rule out this possibility. Despite a successful social media career, she longs for something more concrete. “It depends on what type of career because I see myself doing either marketing, advertising or social media. Content creation has no time limit as I can do content anytime – whether on a full-time or part-time basis.”

Thum and Abdul Malik, however, do not see themselves returning to a regular corporate job anytime soon. For the time being, Thum remains focused on growing his business on his terms. “At this point in my life, I cannot imagine going back to a 9-to-5 job. The freedom and control that come with running my business is invaluable. That said, I never completely rule out any future opportunities but right now, I am focused on growing my business.” The corporate world may not be an option but a career in culinary seems like the next step forward for Abdul Malik. “After graduating, I plan to dive into the food industry. Whether that means working in a restaurant or even starting my food business, cooking is my true passion. I am working on making it my main career.”