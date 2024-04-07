New faces for renowned brands

Companies making moves to secure big name ambassador partnerships

BRAND recognition is of prime importance and many brands are eager to boost their visibility by leveraging on popular celebrities appeal. From sportswear to cognac, here are the brands who have recently taken on celebrities as brand ambassadors for their new campaigns and products. Lacoste In 2024, Lacoste is boldly seizing the opportunity to take fashion-sport to the next level with the new Play Big campaign, presented with an elevated artistic treatment. To bring this campaign to life, Lacoste called on four of the most talented creative minds in the industry to reimagine the iconic crocodile as a masterful blend of precise engineering, textile art and craftsmanship, transforming it into a work of art measuring eight metres long and nearly three metres high, with its jaws agape. Play Big finds its heartbeat in the uniqueness and strength of six iconic ambassadors: tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams, celebrated French actor Pierre Niney, South Korean singer and model Jeon So-mi, South Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop and artiste Wang Yibo.

Hennessy The new song and music video Henny is Hennessy global brand ambassador Jackson Wang’s self-revelation and represents his interpretation and definition of the premium cognac. Directed by Wang, the music video captures a night that evolves into a vibrant dance party with the introduction of the Hennessy V.S.O.P Night Blaze. The spotlight shines on the bottle, showcasing the elegant curves and the vibrant red hues that tantalise the senses The Night Blaze radiates vitality and sophistication while the video captures the essence of Hennessy V.S.O.P as a catalyst that elevates ordinary moments to extraordinary experiences. As a longstanding ambassador and fervent Hennessy enthusiast, Wang brings his distinct creative vision to Hennessy V.S.O.P. His genuine passion for Hennessy clearly tangible, endorsing the new bottle design and further cementing his role as a trusted advocate for the brand. The new track and video is available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music.

Oppo BSS is once again collaborating with Oppo Malaysia for the launch of the Oppo Reno12 Series, following the successful debut of the portrait expert Oppo Reno11 F. Previously, BSS, consisting of Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi from the renowned South Korean boy band Seventeen, captured unforgettable moments using the Oppo Reno11 F. This time, BSS will introduce the upcoming Oppo Reno12 Series through exclusive videos set to be released from tomorrow to the end of the month. The Oppo Reno12 Series introduces a striking new design inspired by Retro Futurism, coupled with advanced AI technologies enhancing mobile photography capabilities for various everyday scenarios. Additionally, consumers purchasing the Oppo Reno12 or Oppo Reno12 Pro will have the opportunity to receive a limited-edition BSS Souvenir Box.

Cartier Actor and musician Jeff Satur has been picked by Cartier as its newest Thailand ambassador, in the footsteps of Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Thanapob Leeratanakachorn. Open-mindedness, respect and independence are attributes that mark out Cartier Thailand’s latest ambassador. His performances and music have been widely acclaimed internationally, as well as in Thailand, for his natural quality and distinct personality. Jeff personifies Cartier’s unique style and elegance, while remaining a multitalented artiste dedicated to his passion for music. Similar to the Maison’s values, Jeff embodies creative freedom, as well as being an independent spirit, forging his own unique path.