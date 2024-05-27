GOOGLE’S new “web” search is the company’s best improvement for those who often use its search engine. The feature – or tab – is being slowly rolled out globally, but it is set to change how web searches work by, rather ironically, taking users back in time.

“We have launched a new ‘Web’ filter that shows only text-based links, just like you might filter to show other types of results, such as images or videos,” Google announced on X (formerly Twitter) recently.

On paper, it does not sound like anything at all. However, what it does in practice is a rather big deal.

Over the last few years, standard web searches through Google’s engine will bombard users with extreme bloat ranging from sponsored shopping results, sponsored posts, sponsored pages and pages from SEO factories.

With this new feature, after users first make a search query and the aforementioned bloated pages appear, clicking on the Web tab filters out all of the eyesore, leaving links that people will be more interested in. It is how Google Search used to be 10 years ago.