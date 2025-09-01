Explore stunning new properties blending design, sustainability worldwide

EMBARK on a journey through some of the world’s most exciting new hotel openings, each offering a unique blend of luxury, design and cultural immersion. From the nature-inspired elegance of 1 Hotel Tokyo to the tranquil retreats of Anantara Ubud Bali Resort, these properties redefine hospitality with sustainability, innovation and unforgettable experiences. Here are potential future destinations that are sure to elevate travel adventures. 1 Hotel Tokyo SH Hotels & Resorts plans to open 1 Hotel Tokyo this year, marking a collaboration with Japanese property developer Mori Trust. The hotel will be situated in Tokyo’s Akasaka district as part of the Tokyo World Gate Akasaka project – a mixed-use development combining retail, offices and luxury hospitality. The 211-room property emphasises sustainability and nature-inspired design. The hotel’s design incorporates Japanese aesthetics and natural elements, featuring moss-covered boulders, plant-lined walls and Oya stone. The 38th-floor main lobby showcases a stone water feature and views of the city while guest rooms blend traditional Japanese design with modern luxury. Amenities include a Zen

garden-inspired spa, hammam, fitness centre, indoor pool and meeting space. The culinary offerings emphasise Japanese cuisine, with the main restaurant offering views of the Imperial Palace and a bar featuring 360-degree views of Tokyo’s skyline.

Anantara Ubud Bali Resort Anantara Hotels newest resort in Bali’s Banjar Puhu village, north of Ubud, offering guests a secluded hillside retreat surrounded by untouched jungle landscapes. The Anantara Ubud Bali Resort features 85 accommodations, including modern suites and pool villas, cascading down a forested hillside. The property offers suites with jungle views and oversized bathtubs while the Balinese-inspired villas have private infinity pools. The resort’s dining options include Amerta, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant led by chef James Willis, featuring a wood-fired grill and Kirana, an all-day dining venue serving Indonesian cuisine. Additional facilities include two swimming pools, jungle-clad yoga deck and a gym. The Anantara Spa provides indigenous treatments and healing therapies while cultural experiences include local artisan workshops, cooking classes and sacred ceremonies at nearby temples. The resort also offers guided tours

to iconic Balinese sites and nature experiences led by a resident naturalist. Dusit Thani Bangkok The flagship hotel of Dusit International, Dusit Thani Bangkok’s reimagined property featuring interiors designed by the acclaimed Andre Fu Studio. The hotel aims to honour its 50-year heritage while setting new standards for luxury accommodation in Bangkok.

The design narrative progressively becomes more modern as guests move upward through the property. The lobby features signature elements including a waterfall garden, preserved tropical trees and commissioned artwork by Thai artist Sakon Malee. The property houses the Napalai Grand Ballroom, one of Bangkok’s largest, with a high ceiling and panoramic park views. Other amenities include Devarana Wellness, infinity pool and dining venues, including The Pavilion restaurant and Dusit Gourmet. The hotel is part of the larger Dusit Central Park development, which will include luxury residences, offices, retail space and Roof Park, all scheduled to open in 2025.

Modena by Fraser Vinh Yen Frasers Hospitality has launched Modena by Fraser Vinh Yen, its first hotel residence in Vietnam’s Vinh Phuc province. The property features 88 fully furnished serviced apartments, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, each equipped with kitchenettes and separate living and dining areas. The hotel residence offers comprehensive amenities including Yen Cafe & Dining for all-day dining, Beta@Modena (the city’s first cinema with 160 seats), outdoor pool, sauna rooms, 24-hour gym and a Kids’ Playzone. The property provides 24/7 reception, security, concierge and housekeeping services. Situated 50 minutes from Hanoi, Vinh Yen offers guests access to natural attractions such as the Tam Dao Mountain range and Dai Lai Lake as well as cultural sites such as the Vinh Son Pagoda. The location is also convenient for business travellers, with proximity to industrial parks and easy access to three major golf courses, Kim Ngoc Food Street and Noi Bai International Airport. Opening rates start from US$35++ (RM156++) per room per night until February 2025.

Tevana Garden Ayana Bali has expanded its luxury eco-tourism offering with the opening of Tevana Garden on Oct 8 last year. The garden oasis features tropical flora. Designed by Japanese landscape architects Kazuma Hasegawa and Maiko Shiromizu from Saha Landscape Design Office, the garden combines Balinese charm with Japanese landscape techniques. Key features include a Viewpoint Tower offering panoramic views of Jimbaran, treehouse playground, natural cave and a tea room for private events. The garden includes an outdoor event space suitable for weddings and corporate events. Located next to

Saka Museum, Tevana Garden complements the resort’s existing cultural experiences, including traditional dance performances at Kampoeng Bali, jamu workshops at Ayana Farm and spa treatments. The garden is accessible to guests staying at any of Ayana Bali’s four hotels: Ayana Resort, Ayana Villas, Ayana Segara or Rimba by Ayana.