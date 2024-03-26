New innovations in stylish wearables

XIAOMI has launched its highly anticipated series of flagship smartphones alongside a new line of wearables in Malaysia. Pioneering innovation and style, the Xiaomi 14 Series of cutting-edge devices promise to redefine user experiences in the realms of mobile technology and smart wearables.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra leads the pack with its imaging capabilities, boasting a professional quad-camera configuration with Leica optics. From 8K video shooting support to cinematic industry practices integrated into its Movie mode, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra sets a new standard for mobile photography and videography.

For those seeking a compact daily companion without compromising on performance, the Xiaomi 14 delivers with its comprehensive triple-camera setup and CrystalRes Amoled display. With enhanced hardware and optimised battery management, the Xiaomi 14 ensures an ideal smartphone experience.

Alongside its flagship smartphones, Xiaomi introduces a new line of wearables designed to enhance every facet of user sports, health, and wellness lifestyles. From the stylish and customisable Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro to the multi-functional Xiaomi Watch S3 and the sleek Xiaomi Watch 2, these wearables offer a blend of fashion and utility for the modern user.