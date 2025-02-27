SOME would say winning the lottery is all about luck. While others believe persistence in winning the lottery truly pays off.

After 13 years of faithfully placing bets, he struck gold when he hit the 1+3D Jackpot, winning RM17,840,691.

The man who had been placing bets since turning 25 shared that the two numbers, 6333 and 0221, were taken from his car plate and birthday.

“I’ve always believed in my own unique numbers,“ the winner shared

“It’s not just luck—it’s about perseverance.”

Despite the sudden windfall, the man is in no hurry for a taste of a luxury. The man who has been in the printing industry shared that he hopes to improve his technology and diversify his business.

“I have been in the printing industry for many years. Since entering the digital life, the demand for various signboards, banners, etc has begun to decrease, especially after the pandemic. Last year, I actually reluctantly laid off some employees. Now with this new found bonus, I have new hope. “This time I will have to improve the printing technologies, diversify the business to remain competitive, and hopefully able to bring the printing industry to a higher level.”

The man also wants to give back to his temple back home.

“There is a temple in my hometown that I frequently visit. Recently, it has been in need of renovation. I think I will donate part of my winnings to restore it to its original appearance.”

This incredible success story has reignited hope among like-minded enthusiasts, proving once again that dedication and the right numbers can turn an ordinary ticket into a golden opportunity.

