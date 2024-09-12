New ‘Near Me’ feature in TNG eWallet

FINTECH player TNG Digital Sdn Bhd has introduced a new feature on TNG eWallet called Near Me, a geolocation-based discovery tool that allows users to easily explore nearby dining options from a network of over 8,000 food and beverage (F&B) merchant outlets.

Integrated within the TNG eWallet ecosystem, the Near Me feature helps users make informed dining choices by offering trusted

reviews and exclusive deals, making dining decisions faster and easier.

Through the Near Me feature, TNG eWallet users can now discover recommended restaurants in their surrounding areas, based on real reviews from the community, which includes those from verified transactions.

In today’s digital world, where consumers have access to a wealth of information and choices online, word of mouth remains a crucial factor in decision-making. This feature extends beyond the financial convenience of TNG eWallet by offering community-driven recommendations into local dining options, helping users to make better, informed choices when selecting the perfect place for their meal.

By simplifying daily activities, Near Me positions TNG eWallet as a tool for users to discover local restaurants, authentic reviews and exclusive deals around them. With just one click, users can browse nearby dining options complete with details like operating hours, location, contact information and more — helping them make quick decisions and save time on the go.

The Near Me feature allows users to share their dining experiences, ensuring that reviews reflect genuine interactions with local businesses and creating a reliable pool of recommendations from TNG eWallet’s user base. This fosters a community of authentic feedback, helping users trust the platform and make confident dining decisions.

In addition to authentic reviews, users can enjoy up to 20% cashback at selected restaurants, enhancing their dining experience while discovering new favourites.

Launched with F&B merchants in the Klang Valley, Near Me will soon expand to include more categories and locations, bringing greater convenience and discovery options to TNG eWallet users nationwide.