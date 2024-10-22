New song ‘Tamu’ promotes Sabah’s open-air markets

MALAYSIAN artiste JLewis’s latest music single and video Tamu, featuring Borneo’s singer-songwriter Koel, celebrates Sabah's vibrant open-air markets, affectionately known as Tamu, where tradition and modernity intertwine in a fusion of culture and commerce.

Music producer Peter Phen from Media Studio infused the track with energetic vibes and beats, while soloist guitarist Elvin Petrus enhanced the song’s ethnic pop feel. Backup vocalists Mariia Shabliuk, Alagi Perumal, Carynn Josue Tanduba and Mirza Nurhan contributed to the harmony of the track.

The music video was filmed at Tamu Besar, the busiest and largest Tamu in Kota Belud, over two weeks. The production team also took the opportunity to shoot at Kampung Sangkir and Kampung Lasou Padi, showcasing the beauty of Kota Belud. Alaiv studio, one of Sabah's largest production houses, handled the production, with direction from Jevf Shen and his team.

Evanatie Sannie, a finalist in the Unduk Ngadau (Harvest beauty queen) competition, starred in the music video, showcasing traditional attire.

The single Tamu is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes, as well as across all social media platforms. The music video is set to be released on Oct 31.

JLewis, or Justin Lewis, 44, previously wrote and composed a song for Gunung Kinabalu and was recognised by Sabah’s Tourism Ministry.