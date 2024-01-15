AMERICAN musician Jack White has strongly suggested that he will be releasing new music, as per a recent post on social media. Starting the year, the Detroit musician shared a snippet of unheard music featuring a bluesy guitar intro.

While no additional text or caption was provided by White, the correlation between the blue backdrop used in the post and his solo endeavours suggests that the tease may refer to a forthcoming solo album.

The rocker’s fans expressed enthusiasm, with one stating, “The new year is already starting off on the right foot,“ and another declaring, “I’m ready.”

Following The White Stripes’ disbandment, White collaborated with The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. Amid his contributions to these projects, he has also had a successful solo career that has thus far produced five albums.

His latest solo releases include Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, both released in 2022. Furthermore, White released The White Stripes: Live in Las Vegas in October last year.

This triple vinyl set release includes a bonus seven-inch record pressed on glittery red vinyl featuring a collaborative live rendition of Ball and Biscuit with Bob Dylan in Detroit, Michigan, this year.