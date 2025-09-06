KUALA LUMPUR: After a decade of pursuing his own path, high-pitched vocalist Ronnie Hussein says he is now more comfortable continuing as a solo singer — despite having received several offers to rejoin some of Malaysia’s most popular music groups.

The former lead vocalist of Hyper Act said that although opportunities to collaborate with established bands are always on the table, he prefers to build his artistic brand with new groups, free from the shadow of past successes or comparisons with original members.

“Many have invited me — including well-known bands from the past. I even temporarily replaced Zamani in Slam around 2009 and recorded an album with them,” he told a press conference for Konsert Sebuah Kisah Volume 1, recently.

Ronnie explained that his decision to remain a solo artiste is not driven by ego or a desire to distance himself from bands, but rather by a sense of creative comfort and transparency — allowing him to perform without constant comparisons to previous lead singers.

“I’ve experienced all of that... when you replace an original singer, comparisons are inevitable. The benchmark is very high. So rather than face criticism or constant comparisons, I’d rather start something new with a fresh group and grow together,” he said.

The singer, best known for hits like Dikoyak Waktu and Salahkah, added that the pressure of being compared can take a toll on an artiste’s morale — especially when the original singer holds a special place in fans’ hearts.

Although now more recognised as a solo act, Ronnie acknowledges the unique energy and advantages that come with performing as part of a band.

“There are pros and cons to both. With a band, you can do a lot more on stage — there are more gimmicks and elements to play with. But when you perform solo with just a minus one (backing track), it’s pretty straightforward — there’s nothing particularly special in that sense,” he said.

In his latest venture, Ronnie will deliver a special performance alongside popular Indonesian pop group Dadali in their exclusive concert scheduled for July 5 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

He shared that the offer came directly from Dadali’s vocalist, Dyrga Dadali, whom Ronnie befriended during their time together on the show Gegar Vaganza.

“My name was the first one he mentioned. I guess because during Gegar Vaganza we got to know each other well, and he knows I’m easy-going — so when he asked, I immediately said yes,” he said.

Continuing to carve out a space for himself in the local entertainment scene without a band, Ronnie stressed that what matters most is staying true to one’s art — and not being swayed by industry pressures.