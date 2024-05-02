BURIED without even being announced or titled, the in-development Deus Ex game is apparently dead in the water as of last Tuesday.

As part of an ongoing initiative to cut costs, Bloomberg has reported that Swedish gaming company and publisher Embracer Group AB has cancelled the game.

The unnamed game by developer Eidos-Montreal was two years into development, with the project expected to enter official production later this year.

Following the Bloomberg report, the developer posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) that 97 members of its staff from development, administration and support had been let go due to the “global economic context, industry challenges and the Embracer Group’s restructuring”.

“As we navigate these difficult times, the well-being of our team is our priority,” Eidos-Montreal wrote.

On the Embracer Group’s roster, the developer is part of the company’s large collection of studios that were bought during the pandemic era.

Other than Eidos-Montreal, the other studios are Gearbox, Aspyr Media, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal, among many more. Following the takeovers and initial success, the Embracer Group suffered from its rapid expansion.

After a US$2 billion (RM9.46 billion) partnership deal fell apart in the middle of 2023, the company was forced to deploy cost-cutting measures, which included closing its various recently bought studios and laying off staff from each studio.