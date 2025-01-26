Malaysian horror fans can rejoice!

After fears that Nosferatu may not pass local censors, GSC has announced the vampire horror flick will hit local screens on Feb 27. Written and directed by Robert Eggers, it is a remake of the classic horror flick of the same name from 1922.

Starring Bill Skarsgard in the titular role, the new film borrows heavily the look of the original undead from the 1922 version, which was an unauthorised adaptation of the classic Bram Stoker novel – Dracula.

The 2024 version, which also stars Willaim Dafoe and Lily-Rose Depp, tells a tale of a young woman who is entranced by dreams of being seduced and beholden to a death-like, blood-sucking entity.

In the 1922 German version, the evil vampire is a bald, evil-eyed monstrosity played to supremely chiling effect by Max Shreck, who later disappeared from public eye, further fuelling dark and mysterious murmurs surrounding the film.

Skarsgard’s Count Orlok is similarly shorn of follicles and has the same pointy ears and sickly green eyes, recalling the genuine creepiness of Shreck. No good looking Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt-type vampires here, just a plain old, evil monster that looks it.

The latest adaptation also garnered four Oscar nominations, including for Best Cinematography and Best Make Up and Hairstyle.

There was also a Werner Herzog remake, Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979), starring Klaus Kinski in the lead role which was reasonably well-received. Where the latest film will rank remains to be seen. Malaysians will just have to wait until Feb 27 to decide.

In the meantime, viewers can check out the 1922 original Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror is available to watch for free on YouTube.