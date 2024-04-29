‘Nothing’ unveils ChatGPT-assisted earbuds

Nevertheless, the flagship Ear model sets itself apart with ceramic diaphragms for its drivers. Nothing claims that these diaphragms enhance sound quality by delivering richer and crisper highs. Additionally, the Ear has two additional vents that improve airflow, resulting in a better sound quality compared to the Ear (a) model.

The latest offerings from Nothing, the Ear and Ear (a) earbuds, share several key features including 11mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancelling (ANC), LDAC support, Hi-Res Wireless Audio certification and USB-C charging.

In a notable move, Nothing has also integrated ChatGPT into its new earbuds, allowing users to summon the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant with a pinch gesture. This feature was revealed during Nothing’s Tokyo Community Update, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to audio technology and user experience.

LONDON-BASED consumer electronics manufacturer Nothing has introduced two new earbuds, marking the next step in its audio evolution. The flagship option, named simply the Ear, succeeds last year’s Ear (2), while the Ear (a) serves as a more affordable entry into the lineup.

In addition to LDAC support, the flagship model of Nothing’s earbuds also features LHDC 5.0 and an upgraded Smart ANC algorithm. This algorithm automatically detects noise leakage and adjusts the noise cancelling settings accordingly, ensuring optimal noise reduction in various environments.

Moreover, Nothing is enhancing sound customisation by introducing an Advanced Equaliser option on the Nothing X companion app. This feature allows users to customise their audio experience and share their settings with friends, making listening more personalised.

The newly unveiled earbuds from Nothing maintain the brand’s iconic transparent design, available in black and white for the flagship model. However, the more affordable Nothing Ear (a) introduces a burst of colour to the lineup with its vibrant yellow hue, marking the first time a Nothing device has such a bright hue.

The Nothing Ear offers impressive battery life, providing up to 8.5 hours of playtime on a single charge without ANC, and 5.2 hours with ANC activated, with a total of 40.5 hours with the charging case. It also supports 2.5W wireless charging via compatible Qi chargers, in addition to USB-C charging.

In comparison, the Nothing Ear (a) offers similar performance, with 9.5 hours of playback with ANC off, 5.5 hours with ANC on, and up to 42.5 hours of total battery life with the charging case. However, it lacks some features found in the flagship model, such as custom EQs and a ceramic diaphragm. Additionally, the Ear (a) comes with a rectangular charging case and only supports USB-C charging, unlike the more versatile charging options available with the Nothing Ear.

Pre-orders for both earbuds have been available since April 18 via Nothing’s website. However, local availability for both products has yet to be confirmed.