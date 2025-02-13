South Korean horror film set to terrify Malaysian audiences from today

Jeon hopes to become a senior actor like Song (right) one day.

A spin-off tale from the original film The Priests (2015), Dark Nuns’s gripping story of faith, humanity and the ultimate battle against evil is set to open in Malaysian cinemas today. Led by actresses Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been, Dark Nuns will follow two nuns that break sacred rules to save a boy possessed by a demon. With differing stances from the priests surrounding them, the duo embark on a dangerous exorcism ritual that will challenge their faith and push them to their limits.

In an interview, Jeon delved into her character Sister Michela and how she approached the role. “I could feel Michela’s backstory through the script. I imagined, as someone following the teachings of Father Paolo, who scientifically denies the existence of exorcisms, Michela would have lived suppressing her ability to see spirits. “However, since her problems remained unresolved, I felt she might have turned to tarot cards for answers. The irony of a nun using tarot cards struck me as a defining image of her character,” she explained. Jeon also claimed despite starring in Dark Nuns, she has always been and remains terrified of occult films. “Despite this fear, I felt a strong desire to be part of this film. I thought, as a creator, I might feel less afraid. This aspect of overcoming fear influenced how I portrayed Michela, a character who struggles with fear but eventually grows stronger.”