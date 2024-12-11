Nuovo global hotels

Lodge in these stylish suites for staycation

Guests at Lyf Bugis Singapore can select from a range of linen sprays and a variety of pillow types to ensure a comfortable night’s rest.

PLANNING for your year-end getaway or next year’s vacation? Whether in Melbourne for the bustling cultural calendar or a peaceful retreat in Hoi An, these swanky hotels will make guests immediately feel at home. Here are eight new hotels for you to consider for your next trip. Lyf Bugis Singapore in Bugis, Singapore Launch date: Aug 22 Located in Singapore’s downtown core district within walking distance to Bugis, Rochor and Bencoolen MRT train stations, the hotel features 308 units across six room types. It provides easy access to the arts and heritage district of Bugis. Supporting social and active wellness, the hotel has a range of amenities, including shared spaces that provide opportunities for social interaction, fitness facilities and food and beverage (F&B) options. Lyf (live your freedom) caters to next-generation travellers, digital nomads, technopreneurs, creatives and self-starters seeking a dynamic environment to live, work and play. The brand champions experience-led social living, offering curated experiences and programmes to foster connections within the community. Lyf Bugis Singapore emphasises on the holistic well-being of its guests, engaging all five senses to create a unique and rejuvenating experience. The property features signature Lyf social spaces, including Burn (gym), Wash & Hang (laundromat), Bond (social kitchen) and Connect (coworking space). Guests will have the chance to experience wellness-oriented workshops, activities and have the option of booking a versatile “White Room” that can be customised to suit their specific wellness needs – from yoga, music therapy to aromatherapy and massages.

Lanson Place Parliament Gardens in Melbourne, Australia Launch date: Sept 20 Lanson Place Parliament Gardens has opened its doors, unveiling the brand’s first Australian hotel in Melbourne. The newly launched five-star boutique hotel offers a blend of heritage and modernity and is housed in the historic 1901 Salvation Army Printing Works building, located in Albert Street, East Melbourne. The hotel offers 137 rooms and guests can choose from sophisticated hotel rooms, studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments or elevate their stay with one of two exquisite penthouses with panoramic views of Melbourne’s skyline. More than 450 commissioned artworks and sculptures are displayed throughout the hotel, adding to its distinctive character. Beyond the rooms, the hotel features a 20-metre heated indoor swimming pool and spa, along with a 24-hour fitness centre. Across the ceiling of the hotel lobby, a 40-metre art installation is inspired by the native Melaleuca paperbark tree. The layers of the installation peel away like a manuscript, gliding gracefully in a nod to the building’s heritage as the Salvation Army Printing Works. The lobby also hosts Chronicle 502 Bar & Dining, the hotel’s restaurant and bar, offering a modern Australian menu alongside classic hotel dishes.

Glow Bangkok Riverside in Bangkok, Thailand Launch date: October 2024 Fusion Hotel Group has opened Glow Bangkok Riverside, a stylish new hotel overlooking the Thai capital’s Chaophraya River from its vantage point in the city’s historic Dusit district. A modern five-storey property, Glow Bangkok Riverside features 126 rooms and suites, ranging from the Superior Room at 19 – 22 sqm to the 40sqm River Suite. All 126 rooms have either king-size or twin beds and are decorated with rich hues, warm wood tones and colourful accents, creating a welcoming and relaxing environment. Each of the 126 air-conditioned rooms has a 42” TV, a minibar and free WiFi, and most rooms have open-air balcony. River-view suites have floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing spectacular views of the bustling river. Among the facilities available at Glow are a fitness centre, laundry service, onsite parking and an outdoor swimming pool, idyllically situated to offer front-row seats to the never-ending theatre of Bangkok’s famous river life. The hotel also hosts Currents Cafe & Bar, an all-day riverfront venue offering breakfast, lunch and dinner – an ideal spot for guests to hold business meetings or simply enjoy drinks and river sunsets. Glow Bangkok Riverside’s October opening marks the Fusion Hotel Group’s fifth hotel launch in Southeast Asia this year.

NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard in Bangkok, Thailand Launch date: Oct 20 Global hospitality group Minor Hotels, in partnership with Boulevard Hotel Company Limited, has opened NH Bangkok Sukhumvit Boulevard, the first NH Hotels & Resorts brand property in the Thai capital. Situated in the vibrant core of Bangkok’s bustling commercial and shopping district, just off Sukhumvit Road, the 315-key property offers guests convenience. Its prime location, only 200 metres from the BTS SkyTrain public transport system, ensures guests can easily explore Bangkok’s attractions, shopping centres and restaurants, and is within walking distance of the Bumrungrad International Hospital. The hotel is a 30-minute drive from Bangkok’s two airports, Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Mueang International Airport.

25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird in Jakarta, Indonesia Launch date: November 2024 Located in the Sudirman Central Business District within District 8, 25hours Hotel Jakarta The Oddbird rises 38 stories above Ashta Mall in the bustling Senopati district. Drawing inspiration from the neighbourhood’s original conception as a garden city within a city, the hotel offers 210 lush garden rooms and retro urban rooms, each furnished with original vintage mid-century pieces and curated local and international art as well as 135 serviced apartments, 11 creative lounges and a ballroom. Coworking spaces with a maxi bar, along with uniquely themed meeting rooms, cater to those embracing hustle culture. All the public areas will be furnished with an eclectic mix of original mid-century modern pieces. Vida Spa offers a tranquil retreat and world of wellness, connected to an outdoor infinity pool. 25hours Things Shop connects to Ashta Mall, a wonderland of sustainable treasures and upcycling curation, and a showcase for local crafts. Guests can take a culinary journey at Copa, with Latin American dishes, savour cocktails at The Oddbird Bar or relax by the pool enjoying plant-based food in Cabana. Two more F&B concepts are coming on the rooftop, set to be announced in the first quarter of 2025.

The Standard in Singapore Launch date: Nov 28 The Standard in Singapore will open on Nov 28. The hotel is located on Orange Grove Road and is steps away from the 150-year-old Unesco Botanic Gardens and vibrant Orchard Road shopping district. The property is an urban oasis and embodies the vision of Singapore as a “city in a garden”. It will offer 143 rooms across eight floors each with floor-to-ceiling windows, offering views of the pool and the lush greenery of the district. Guests can enjoy a serene moment in The Garden, which is stretched across the first and second floors, leading up to The Pool. The path is lined with art installations and landscape elements that set the stage for Singapore’s equatorial sunsets. The property pays homage to the nearby botanical gardens and incorporates works from local artists and artisans. Kaya at The Standard reimagines the Izakaya experience with bold flavours and an inventive cocktail menu. Dishes at Kaya are Japanese-inspired that utilise regional ingredients. Adjacent to the restaurant sits the Kaya Bar, a sultry evening destination that brings an element of excitement with nightlife to The Standard. On the ground floor sits Cafe Standard, a street-facing, buzzy neighbourhood spot.

DusitD2 Fagu in India Launch date: December 2024 Dusit Hotels and Resorts is returning to India with the anticipated soft opening of DusitD2 Fagu. This luxurious retreat, set amid the serene mountains of Fagu, near Shimla, is scheduled to open its doors in December 2024, offering a blend of Thai hospitality and local charm. Surrounded by the majestic Himalayan landscape, DusitD2 Fagu promises a tranquil escape for leisure, wellness and adventure seekers alike. The property features 80 guest rooms, ranging from 38 sqm to 86 sqm, each designed to harmonise contemporary comforts with local cultural touches and to showcase stunning views of the surrounding valleys and mountains. Located just 80 minutes from Shimla Airport and four-and-a-half hours from Chandigarh Airport, which offers daily flights from main cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, DusitD2 Fagu is also easily accessible from Kalka Railway Station, 18km away, which provides access to the scenic Kalka-Shimla Toy Train. For road travellers, Fagu is well-connected, just 7km from Kufri, 20km from Shimla and 133km from Chandigarh. Guests at DusitD2 Fagu will be able to explore nearby attractions such as Kufri, Mashobra, Narkanda, Mahasu Peak and the Unesco-listed Shimla-Kalka Toy Train. The hotel will feature the renowned Namm’s Thai authentic Spa, which offers treatments aimed at enhancing physical and mental well-being. Guests can relax in the city’s largest temperature-controlled swimming pool, with breathtaking views of the valley. DusitD2 Fagu will offer a culinary journey, with Dusit Gourmet offering a diverse selection of international dishes for all-day dining. SOI will serve rich Thai and Pan-Asian cuisine, while Fagu The Destination Bar will offer guests the spot to unwind with drinks and snacks, all while enjoying the panoramic views.