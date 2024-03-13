Nutty delights

Elevating cuisine with peanuts

PEANUTS, with their crunchy texture and rich flavour, have become a versatile ingredient in kitchens around the world. From savoury mains to sweet desserts, the humble peanut has taken centre stage in culinary creations that are both delicious and nutritious. Here are nine mouthwatering dishes that showcase the incredible diversity and culinary prowess of peanuts. Thai peanut noodles A symphony of flavours and textures, Thai peanut noodles are a crowd-pleaser that marries the nutty goodness of peanuts with the bold and aromatic spices of Thai cuisine. The dish typically features rice noodles tossed in a luscious peanut sauce, adorned with fresh vegetables, tofu or succulent shrimp. The result is a harmonious blend of sweet, salty and spicy notes that dance on your taste buds.

Peanut-crusted chicken satay Elevate the classic chicken satay by coating the skewered chicken in a crunchy peanut crust. The chicken is marinated in a flavourful blend of spices and then coated with crushed peanuts before being grilled to perfection. Served with a side of peanut sauce for dipping, this dish is a delightful fusion of textures, combining the tenderness of the chicken with the satisfying crunch of peanuts.

Peanut butter and banana smoothie bowl Start your day on a nutritious and delicious note with a peanut butter and banana smoothie bowl. Blending together frozen bananas, Greek yoghurt and a generous dollop of peanut butter creates a creamy base. Top it with granola, sliced bananas and a sprinkle of chopped peanuts for added crunch. This breakfast bowl is a powerhouse of protein, fibre and natural sweetness.

African peanut stew Transports your taste buds to the heart of Africa with a comforting and hearty African peanut stew. This vegan-friendly dish combines peanuts with an array of vegetables, lentils and spices, creating a thick and flavourful stew. Served over rice, the stew offers a unique combination of nuttiness and spiciness that is both satisfying and nourishing.

Peanut-crusted tofu stir-fry For a meatless option that does not compromise on flavour, try peanut-crusted tofu stir-fry. Tofu cubes are coated in a peanut and sesame seed mixture, adding a delightful crunch to each bite. Stir-fried with an assortment of colourful vegetables and a savoury peanut sauce, this dish is a celebration of textures and tastes that will please both vegetarians and omnivores alike.

Peanut butter chocolate chip cookies Indulge your sweet tooth with the classic combination of peanut butter and chocolate in the form of peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. The rich and nutty undertones of peanut butter complement the sweetness of chocolate, creating a cookie that is soft on the inside and slightly crispy on the outside. These cookies are a perfect treat for peanut enthusiasts and cookie lovers alike. Peanut brittle ice cream sundae Conclude your peanut-infused feast with a show-stopping peanut brittle ice cream sundae. Begin with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream, generously topped with shards of homemade peanut brittle. Drizzle the creation with warm chocolate or caramel sauce and finish it off with a dollop of freshly whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts. This dessert is a delightful combination of temperatures and textures, offering a sweet and crunchy taste. These peanut-centric dishes showcase the incredible range of flavours and textures that this humble legume can bring to the table. Whether you are a fan of savoury or sweet, there is a peanut-infused dish to satisfy every craving and elevate your culinary experience. Embrace the versatility of peanuts and embark on a gastronomic adventure that celebrates this beloved ingredient in all its glory.